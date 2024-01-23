RED BULL LAUNCHES ADVENTURE COMPETITION THAT CHALLENGES PARTICIPANTS TO CROSS EUROPE USING ONLY RED BULL CANS AS CURRENCY

Red Bull Can You Make It? Brings Participants from 60+ Countries To Europe to Compete in An Adventure of A Lifetime

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global competition Red Bull Can You Make It? challenges teams of three to cross Europe in seven days to reach the destination of Berlin using only cans of Red Bull as currency. The application period is open now through Sunday, March 31, 2024, with the European adventure taking place May 21-28.

Twenty teams from across the U.S. will join other teams from around the world and will depart from one of five starting points in Europe: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, and Milan. Each team will hand over their cash, credit cards and personal phones, and they'll have just one week to make it to Berlin.

Throughout the journey, teams will exchange cans of Red Bull for everything they need – food, a place to sleep, transportation to the next location and other adventures. Teams will visit checkpoints in various European cities where they will be tasked with 'Checkpoint Challenges' and 'Adventure Challenges.' Checkpoint Challenges will take place in several cities across Europe and range from an adventure with a Red Bull athlete or being immersed into a local cultural experience. Adventure Challenges can be done at any point during the day in any city and focus on creativity and having fun with teammates and can trades. Scores are based on the Checkpoint Challenges, Adventure Challenges as well as how much they share their achievements across social channels. The winners of the event will be determined by the amount of points they gather throughout their journey, not who is the first across the finish line.

How do you sign up for the kind of adventure that you and your friends have always dreamed of?

Step 1: Gather two friends to make a three-person team.

Step 2: Create a short video explaining why your team should be chosen and submit it at www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com no later than March 31, 2024.*

Think less is more: A heartfelt message direct to the camera will have more impact than a polished video loaded with edits. Share what makes your team smart, clever, travel ready and primed for an extraordinary. Are you creative? Do you love life? Can you be true to yourself and laugh about yourself at the same time? These are all traits that could make you the perfect choice to master Europe with nothing more than cans of Red Bull.

*Instagram account required (free). Standard data rates apply.

Step 3: Now you get to sit back, relax, and wait for the decision of your local judges.

A panel of judges will choose the team to represent the U.S. What happens if you're selected? You and your teammates will then be invited to fly into one of the five European starting points to begin an adventure that will take you far from home but bring you even closer together. (Which starting city will it be? That's part of the suspense: you won't find out until shortly before you leave home.) Your chance to be one of those selected teams starts today.

Visit www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com for the Official Rules with all the details and submit your entry by March 31, 2024.

Red Bull Can You Make It? Is in partnership with Xiaomi and Meininger Hotels.

About Red Bull Can You Make It?

Red Bull Can You Make It? challenges teams of three in the adventure of a lifetime. Teams from countries across the globe will have seven days to travel across Europe using only cans of Red Bull as currency. Audiences will be able to track all the teams' journeys on the official Red Bull Can You Make It? website. Teams will collect points by completing many Checkpoint and Adventure Challenges across several countries in Europe to earn top spot on the leaderboard. It's not about the first team to the destination – it's the adventures along the way that matter. This is a journey using wits, charm, and strategy to answer one essential question: CAN YOU MAKE IT? www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com

OUR PARTNERS

About MEININGER Hotels

The hybrid concept of MEININGER Hotels combines the service and comfort of an international budget hotel with extraordinary amenities, such as a guest kitchen and game zone. Each hotel stands out for its outstanding value for money, an extremely central location, high-quality facilities, and a flexible room structure. The rooms range from classic double rooms and private multi-bedrooms to beds in shared dormitories. The unique design of each hotel reflects the character of its local environment and attracts different target groups through flexible hospitality solutions. MEININGER currently operates 36 hybrid hotels in Europe with a total of around 5,600 rooms and approximately 19,800 beds in 26 European cities including Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Budapest, Paris, Rome, and Vienna. More hotel projects are in development.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July, 2018. Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies and has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached in September 2023 approximately 699 million smart devices connected. Xiaomi products are currently present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world and the company was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th. For more details, visit Xiaomi Newsroom.

