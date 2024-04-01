RED BULL LAUNCHES LATEST SUMMER EDITION WITH THE TASTE OF CURUBA AND ELDERFLOWER

The limited-time-only Red Bull Summer Edition is now available at Walmart and will be available nationwide April 29

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers in bloom, picnics by the beach and road trips with friends all shout "summer is here" and Red Bull is celebrating the season with the introduction of its newest flavor, Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower. This new offering delivers the benefits of Red Bull Energy Drink with a burst of curuba, citrus, melon, and an elderflower finish. It is now available at Walmart and will be available nationwide April 29.

Red Bull Athlete Vashti Cunningham

"Summer is by far my favorite season. It's the time of year when I get into my best rhythm," said Red Bull Athlete and World Champion High Jumper Vashti Cunningham. "I'm a track and field athlete and summer is my peak training and competition season, but to balance that, I like to get out and enjoy time with my family and friends. It's a great feeling when my work and personal lives are in rhythm and complement each other."

Hear more on how Vashti gets into her perfect rhythm as well as her ideal summertime activities. WATCH HERE.

A great way to get into the rhythm of summer is with a delicious mocktail and some exclusive music:

See how to mix up a Spicy Melon Fizz mocktail featuring the new Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower. The refreshing mix of watermelon juice, pineapple juice, jalapeno slices, basil, and the pick me up of Red Bull Energy Drink makes for a delicious concoction that preps you for any summer adventure.

It can't be summer without some fresh tunes. The specially curated Summer Selects Vol. 1 Mixtape features all-new tracks from some of best west coast parties: Pangea Sound, Gasolina and Party In My Living Room as well as exclusive collaborations from 2X Red Bull Batalla U.S. Champion Reverse and legendary producer Timbaland. Included in the playlist alongside the mixtape is the new single from Grammy-nominated rapper Blxst featuring Latin Grammy-nominee Feid. The mixtape will be available April 9 on all music platforms.

Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower comes in a new vibrant chartreuse can and will be available as an 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz can, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last.

For all Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower photos and videos, visit Red Bull Content Pool.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 177 countries worldwide, with over 12 billion cans consumed last year, including 4 billion in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home- brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

