RED BULL REVEALS THE NEW RED BULL® SUMMER EDITION: SUDACHI LIME

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull has announced this year's Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime. This limited-time offering is now available with and without sugar at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

At the heart of this flavor profile is a burst of citrus notes: zesty lime, tangy sudachi (a Japanese citrus fruit), and the subtle hint of pomelo – creating a symphony of vibrant tastes.

Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime is packaged in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz vibrant summer-sun yellow cans. It contains the same functional ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink, but with a new, unique taste, so you can soak up every second of the season.

Summer All Day Play Engagement

There's a new way to make the most of the season with the Summer All Day Play engagement. Beginning April 27, consumers are invited to help curate the ultimate 24-hour, sun-up-to-sundown playlist. From road trips to pool days to festival pre-game sessions and outdoor adventures, consumers can add their favorite songs to a collaborative playlist that matches their summer vibe and be entered for a chance to win an exclusive experience for themselves and three friends at Red Bull Mirage at Coachella 2027. *

*NO PURCH. NEC. SPOTIFY APP AND ACCT. REQ'D (FREE). 4/27/26–6/28/26. Open to legal US res. (incl. DC); 18+. To enter, submit a song to designated Spotify playlists and complete entry form. App avail. maj. app stores; std. data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry/person. Visit https://www.redbull.com/brightsummerahead for official rules.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 13.9 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2025 alone. One 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

SOURCE Red Bull