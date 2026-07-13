Red Bull Won the Cooler. Celsius Won the Chatbot. A $152B Category Fragmented by Benefit, Not by Volume.

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5W Public Relations

Jul 13, 2026, 12:00 ET

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Functional Beverages AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 brands by estimated AI citation share across more than 60 consumer prompts on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Celsius leads with an estimated 13% AI citation share. Red Bull follows at an estimated ~11%, Liquid Death at ~8.5%, Olipop at ~7.5%, and Poppi at ~6.5%. The global functional-beverage market is estimated at ~$152 billion in 2025.

Why it matters: Almost no one types "best energy drink" into a chatbot anymore. Buyers ask for "healthy energy," "gut-health soda," "clean caffeine." Those queries route to brands built on a benefit narrative — not the brands built on shelf volume.

Three findings:

Five brands hit billion-dollar valuations in a single year. Olipop, Poppi, Liquid Death, Alani Nu, and Ghost — and the engines noticed every one.

Prebiotic soda grew an estimated 245% in tracked U.S. channels between 2022 and 2024 — and the citation surface followed.

Celsius bridges both worlds. Energy positioning + fitness narrative + the estimated $1.65 billion Alani Nu acquisition = the most-cited brand in the category.

"Red Bull and Monster won the cooler. That war is over and they won it. But the question moved — and the brands that own the new question are the ones AI repeats. Citation share follows the function, not the volume." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/functional-beverages-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: The 5W AI Visibility Index measures estimated brand citation share across structured prompts on the five major AI engines. Findings are directional estimates — not a live query audit or consumer survey.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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