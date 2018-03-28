Red Bulls Name Covanta Official Energy Partner

Covanta's Energy-from-Waste facilities use post-recycled waste from municipalities and businesses to generate clean electricity. The process is a sustainable alternative to landfilling and reduces greenhouse gases. In fact, Energy-from-Waste is the only major source of electricity with a net-negative greenhouse gas footprint.

"We are proud to be named the Official Energy Partner of the New York Red Bulls," said Sami Kabbani, Covanta's senior vice president, Energy. "With less than two miles separating Covanta's Energy-from-Waste facility in Newark, NJ from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the partnership takes advantage of locally-produced renewable energy that directly benefits the surrounding community and also continues to keep trash out of landfills."

By shifting from primarily fossil fuel-generated electricity to using renewable energy, the Red Bulls are taking a big step in reducing their carbon footprint, saving 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the carbon sequestered annually by a forest the size of over six New York City Central Parks. In addition, Covanta's electricity results in a further net lifecycle greenhouse gas reduction of 9,500 tons by keeping waste of out of landfills – the same savings achieved by pulling 1,800 cars off the road.

As a result of the partnership between the Red Bulls and Covanta, visitors to Red Bull Arena now have the opportunity to learn the importance of more sustainable waste management including recycling, composting and energy recovery. Covanta and the Red Bulls will tell the story through LED displays and videos, branded waste and recycling receptacles and fan-participation activities outside of the arena on match days.

"Our club is thrilled to partner with Covanta, an environmentally-conscious and socially-aware company that also happens to be our neighbor here in northern New Jersey," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "With this partnership, Red Bull Arena will now be powered by 100 percent renewable energy."

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 22 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). They are one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, having competed in the league since its founding in 1996. They currently play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. RBA, a state-of-the-art, 25,000-seat stadium, is widely regarded as the top soccer-specific stadium in North America. The club is owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull GmbH for which the team is named.

