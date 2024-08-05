Red Cross national blood inventory plummets 25% in July -- declares emergency blood shortage

Blood donors needed as record breaking heat disrupts blood drives nationwide;Those who come to give blood in August will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage after its national blood inventory plummeted more than 25% in July. This summer's record setting heat is a significant contributor to recent blood collection challenges impacting more than 100 blood drives in the last month — in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood — further compounding other typical seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as vacation travel and summer activities.

Meanwhile, hospital demand for lifesaving blood products has remained constant — rapidly drawing down the blood supply. The Red Cross is working with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients. However, due to the supply of type O blood being so low, the organization has had to reduce distributions of this vital blood type in recent weeks to below hospital comfort levels.

"Having type O blood products readily available is vital to providing timely and lifesaving care to patients in need," said Dr. Baia Lasky, division chief medical officer for the Red Cross. "In fact, for a patient suffering massive blood loss, like an individual in a car accident or a mom experiencing a severe postpartum hemorrhage, group O is the most commonly transfused blood type. For trauma patients, each minute of delay can increase the chance of death by 5%. More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room situations — those transfusions are only available because of the generosity of blood and platelet donors."

Don't wait — the Red Cross asks the country to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people receive the care they need. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse this national blood shortage. If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.

Continued threats to a stable blood supply

Effects of the ongoing climate crisis continue to threaten the blood supply in the days and weeks ahead. Just in the last couple of weeks, rolling heat waves across the country have impacted millions of Americans, further limiting blood donor turnout to drives. Additionally, August is the start of peak Atlantic hurricane season, which experts have predicted to be an "extremely active" season, as evident by Hurricane Debby forecasted to cause widespread flooding, power outages and travel hazards which could result in additional blood drive cancellations and lower donor turnout, threatening an already low blood supply.

The Red Cross also continues to face the fewest number of people donating blood in the past two decades. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to the nation's supply are hard to overcome. More individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood following accidents, during surgeries and for treatment of conditions such as sickle cell disease and cancer.

Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors. It's the blood on the shelves now that helps during an emergency.

Everything can change in an instant

"Before my accident, the notion of blood donation was an abstract concept. It's not abstract anymore. Now, it's absolute."

Mark Munson of Maine survived the unimaginable. For decades, he has been a motorcyclist, riding throughout New England. It's a responsibility he took seriously, always wearing a helmet and prioritizing safety. But a year ago, Munson was struck head-on by an SUV just four miles from his home. He was immediately rushed to the emergency room to treat multiple broken bones and severe internal bleeding caused by the accident. In the fight to save his life, Munson received seven units of blood– five packed red blood cells and two units of fresh frozen plasma.

Today, he's fully recovered and shares how blood products helped save his life, "It undoubtedly saved my life. And if it had not been there, we would not be having this conversation. I know that now firsthand."

Special Thank You to Those Who Come to Give

The Red Cross is thanking those who come to donate in August with a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See rcblood.org/Help.

About Blood Donation

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

