Red de Firmas Joins Agiloft's Global Partner Program as a Gold Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced Red de Firmas, a Mexico-based legal technology consultancy, joined the Agiloft Partner Program as a Gold Partner. Red De Firmas leverages Agiloft Contract Management Suite to further its mission of digitizing the operations of lawyers.

"We are pleased to welcome Red de Firmas into our expanding partner program," said Brandon Wright, Director of Partner Relations at Agiloft. "Their LATAM in-region experience and legal background will help clients get the personalized service they deserve."

"Using Agiloft Contract Management Suite will further our mission of helping lawyers get work done faster," said Pepe Toriello, Founder at Red de Firmas. "It rounds out our portfolio of solutions to automate the management of documents, workflows, and electronic signatures."

To learn more about Agiloft's partner program, join the team for a webinar on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 AM PT introducing available partnership opportunities and highlighting the benefits of partnering with the fast-growing company. Sign up for the webinar here.

About Red de Firmas

Red de Firmas is a legaltech consulting firm focused on helping law firms and corporate legal teams improve performance. Its founder Pepe Toriello is a lawyer with wide experience in cross-border transactions and international contracts. Now in the technology market, he started Red de Firmas to use this experience and help lawyers work more efficiently. Their goal is to improve the performance of legal teams by implementing contract management systems and electronic signatures, shifting from paper to digital.

Media Contact:

Pepe Toriello

55 2737 3553

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/

Media Contact:

Alastar Kerpel

650-587-8615 ext. 741

SOURCE Agiloft