Red Door Capital Partners - Red Door AuthVia LLC approved on the Claraphi Advisory Network

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm, announced they are now an approved Sponsor on the Claraphi Advisory Network. Red Door's first transaction, Red Door Authvia LLC, will be the firm's initial offering to Claraphi Advisors and their investors.

"We are excited about our relationship with The Claraphi Advisory Network," said Richard A. Wolpow, Managing Partner of Red Door Capital Partners. "We have worked on this opportunity for over a year and I would like to thank Vali Nasar, CEO of Claraphi, and his entire team for working with us to get through the due diligence and approval processes. It was harder and took longer than expected, but was worth the effort, and we believe our private equity deal flow will bring exciting and profitable opportunities to the Claraphi Network and their investors."

"At Claraphi, we are continually reviewing alternative investments to support our clients' investment objectives," said Vali Nasr, Chief Executive Officer for Claraphi. "Red Door's Authvia Offering has a compelling story and may help balance portfolios and hedge against volatility for those clients for whom their offering is suitable. We look forward to working with the team at Red Door."

Introduction of the Red Door Authvia LLC transaction into Clariphi's extensive advisory network is currently underway and the principals of Red Door Capital Partners anticipate a long-standing relationship with the organization as their transaction portfolio continues to expand.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This help reduce investors risks and shorten exit horizons. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Red Door investor relations at [email protected].

About Authvia:

Authvia is a Los Angeles-based technology firm offering patent-pending applications and a frictionless, API-driven platform that facilitates contactless, secure, and fast payment acceptance via popular messaging platforms such as text, social media, and chat. Authvia APIs connect out-of-box to 20+ payment processors and gateways, are easily integrated into any business management software solution, and accelerate merchant cash flow using digital engagement to streamline real-time payments and receivables.

About Claraphi:

Founded in 2012 by CEO Vali Nasr, Claraphi has experienced significant growth since opening its doors and has some $1.1 Billion in assets1. As an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), they have a fiduciary responsibility to put the interests of investors ahead of their own. Their approach to portfolio management incorporates alternative investments with stocks and bonds as a hedge against market volatility. To learn more about Claraphi, please visit www.claraphi.com. 1. This number represents Assets Under Management ("AUM") and Assets Under Administration ("AUA") as of September, 2020. AUM is defined as assets actively managed by a portfolio manager with a fiduciary responsibility to make investment decisions on behalf of the client also known as discretion. AUA is defined as assets for which administrative services are provided and a fee is charged.

