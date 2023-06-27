Red Door Community, Formerly Gilda’s Club NYC, Celebrates Record-Breaking Success of Annual Celebrating Women Luncheon

Healthcare Industry Leaders Jo Natauri and Dr. Debbie Salas-Lopez Presented with Prestigious Red Door Award for Leadership At This Year's Luncheon

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Community, formerly the founding Gilda's Club New York City, proudly hosted its highly anticipated 15th Anniversary Celebrating Women Working & Living with Cancer Benefit Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at the prestigious Metropolitan Club in New York City raising nearly $550,000. This extraordinary event brought together 200+ professionals representing a diverse range of industries, including biopharmaceutical, investment banking, legal, advertising, and cosmetic, among others. The luncheon served as a powerful platform to celebrate women living with cancer and their remarkable achievements, while supporting Red Door Community's free comprehensive cancer support program for cancer patients and their families, delivered through both virtual and in-person programming.

This year, Red Door Community was privileged to honor two exceptional leaders in the healthcare industry. Jo Natauri, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare Private Investing at Goldman Sachs, and Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President of Community and Population Health at Northwell Health, received the prestigious Red Door Award for Leadership for their steadfast dedication in challenging barriers faced in the healthcare industry and for helping to make a difference in the lives of others.

Jo Natauri, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare Private Investing at Goldman Sachs and Red Door Award for Leadership Honoree, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am truly honored to have been selected to receive the Red Door Award for Leadership. It is so special to be recognized by an organization that has so much meaning to me personally and in front of so many people who have loved and supported me through my own journey with cancer. I wanted to share my story today because it is the reason I connect so deeply and personally to this organization, Red Door Community. As a cancer patient, you feel so alone and isolated... that this 'thing' is happening to you and no one else. Psychological and emotional support, creating a sense of community which enables strength and hope is as important as the actual medical treatment itself. There is significant clinical data supporting the positive impact of such care to patient outcomes. This aspect of cancer care is often overlooked, which is why the mission of organizations like Red Door Community is so important."

The 2023 Celebrating Women Luncheon exceeded all expectations, becoming the most successful Benefit Luncheon in the history of Red Door Community. The resounding success of this event was made possible by the unwavering support and generosity of all the event's sponsors and supporters, especially the Luncheon's Red Door Benefactor Sponsor, Goldman Sachs. Their commitment to Red Door Community's mission and incredible generosity in helping RDC expand its free cancer support program will truly have a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Reflecting on the success of the luncheon, Red Door Community member Krista shared her personal experience, stating, "you don't know how much you need a place like Red Door Community until you really need a place like Red Door Community. That's why it's incredibly important to me that we continue to raise awareness and support for Red Door Community - so that this incredible organization can continue to support people like me, living with cancer, free of charge. When you support Red Door Community, you are helping them make someone's life a little better, a little easier, a little more hopeful, and you can't put a price on that."

Red Door Community CEO, Lily Safani, emphasized the organization's commitment, saying, "Red Door Community has been around for 28 years. And the reason we are still here is one word – cancer. Unfortunately, cancer is not going away. And neither is Red Door Community. We are committed to helping cancer patients and their families learn to live with cancer, whatever the outcome. In a nutshell, that means we provide 960 support groups, 820 educational lectures and workshops, and 300 individual counseling sessions annually and growing each year. All 100% free of charge for adults, teens, and children."

The Celebrating Women Living & Working With Cancer Luncheon was hosted by Gerri Willis, Anchor and Correspondent of Fox Business Network. Her captivating presence and dedication to raising awareness for Red Door Community's free cancer support program added an exceptional touch to the event. Sebastian Clarke, Appraiser from Antiques Roadshow, lent his expertise as the auctioneer, creating an engaging atmosphere of generosity that contributed to the event's overall success.

Through the collective efforts and generous contributions of attendees, sponsors, partners, and their Board of Directors, Red Door Community solidified its commitment to its free cancer support program. By reaching more people, in more places, and in more ways than ever before, Red Door Community is determined to make a lasting impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families. At Red Door Community, no one faces cancer alone. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.

Red Door Community, formerly known as Gilda's Club New York City, is a leading cancer support organization whose mission is to create a welcoming community of FREE cancer support to bring knowledge, hope, and empowerment to anyone and everyone impacted by cancer and their families including adults, teens and children.

