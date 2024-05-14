A4A Predicts Record-Setting Summer Travel Season for U.S. Airlines

U.S. airlines are expected to carry 271 million passengers this summer, up more than 6% from last year.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A) – the industry trade organization for leading U.S. airlines – forecasts U.S. airlines will carry 271 million passengers across the globe this summer (June 1 – August 31), a 6.3% increase from last summer. This is a new record that surpasses the previous one set in summer 2023, during which U.S. airlines transported 255 million customers.

To accommodate this demand, U.S. passenger carriers will offer more flights this summer with more than 26,000 scheduled flights per day – up nearly 1,400 from last summer.

Airlines for America's (A4A) Summer Air Travel Forecast

"U.S. airlines are excited to fly a record number of travelers this summer," Rebecca Spicer, A4A Senior Vice President of Communications said. "Our carriers have adjusted their schedules to adapt to current realities of our National Airspace System (NAS), helping to alleviate some of those pressure points and making for a smooth summer travel season."

A4A carriers have made significant investments in technology to make sure passengers can stay up to date on their latest flight announcements, baggage tracking, in-flight entertainment and more. We encourage all passengers to take advantage of these technologies and download their carrier's app before they travel.

Tips for travelers:

Keep an eye on the weather: Safety is always our industry's top priority. Airlines do everything within their control to ensure flights depart and arrive on time, but if conditions make it unsafe to operate an aircraft or for crews to work outside, our planes will not take off. More information is available here.

Download your airline's mobile app: Don't forget to download your carrier's app as soon as you purchase a ticket! U.S. airlines have made significant investments in their mobile apps so they relay any flight updates such as boarding times, gate numbers and any other important announcements.

Allow plenty of time: Be sure to allow extra time if you are using a car service, as they get particularly busy around the holiday. If you are driving yourself to the airport, allow ample time for heavy airport traffic and be aware that some parking garages are under construction.

Add your TSA PreCheck to your reservation: If you are enrolled in TSA PreCheck, make sure the TSA checkmark is on your boarding pass before getting to the airport for a smoother, expedited security screening.

Reserve parking: Some airports offer reserved parking. Be sure to check your airport's website to see if you can reserve your spot to save you time when you get to the airport.

