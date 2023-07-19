Red Link Extends Its Partnership with Diebold Nixdorf to Migrate Entire ATM Network to DN Series®

Integrated DN Vynamic® software drives operational efficiencies, enhances customer experience and generates new business revenue for Red Link and its partner banks

HUDSON, Ohio, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Red Link, the operator of the largest ATM network in Argentina, has migrated 90% of its network to DN Series®. The remaining 10% are planned to be replaced with DN Series later this year.

Red Link installed the first DN Series ATM in 2019 as part of a multi-phase partnership with Diebold Nixdorf. The flexible ATM has a minimal footprint while providing the latest cash processing technology and multi-layered security features. The transition to DN Series has allowed Red Link and its more than 40 partner banks to improve the consumer experience with additional functionalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, and increase efficiencies by remotely optimizing and automating processes.

In 2017, Red Link initially selected Diebold Nixdorf's multivendor software solution to unify 9,000 ATMs easily and quickly for the banks operating on its network. This agreement also included Vynamic® software to manage and monitor their network. Since then, Red Link has installed additional Vynamic software to maximize their return on investment, with reduced cash management costs and personalized marketing to better engage consumers.

Maximiliano Perez Wallace, senior product owner, at Red Link said: "Red Link's partnership with Diebold Nixdorf has enabled us to become the leading technological partner for banks in Argentina. After nearly six years of working together, the trust and collaboration achieved among the technical, operational, commercial and management teams have allowed us to build on this relationship to ensure customers in Argentina have access to the most advanced and secure banking solutions in the country."

Joe Myers, executive vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are proud to provide Red Link's banking network with modern ATMs and software. By bringing Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series ATMs and Vynamic software suite to the full Red Link ecosystem, we are helping continue to innovate for their banking partners across Argentina."

About Red Link

Red Link is an Argentinian company providing large-scale technological, computer and processing services with worldwide certifications. It provides IT solutions to banks, financial institutions, credit cards and government entities as well as small and large companies. It is a leader in the Web and Mobile platforms market: it supports more than 32 Home Banking, 26 Business Electronic Banking platforms, and more than 24 Mobile and Security Applications for multiple platforms.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

