Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta and Wide Open® Introduce Exclusive "Sock Service" Program to Help Travelers Stay Comfortable on the Road

Pilot Program Provides Guests with Complimentary Socks, Offering Unmatched Comfort for Both Outdoor Adventures and Indoor Relaxation

NEWTON, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced a new partnership with Wide Open, the innovative, wide-width sock brand launched by the creators of Darn Tough, to create a "Sock Service" at select Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta locations across the country.

Vibrant and authentic, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites serve as a hub for travelers to recharge and plan their next adventure, which is now enhanced with cozy socks perfect for both the boardroom and the mountains. The pilot program of the "Sock Service" will debut at four properties throughout the summer, offering valued Sonesta Travel Pass members complimentary socks. While most socks on the market are designed for consumers with narrow legs and feet, these two brands have teamed up to enhance travel comfort by offering options for those with wider legs and feet.

The four hotels that will be offering the "Sock Service" are:

Red Lion Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista South in Florida

Red Lion Hotel Portland Airport in Oregon

Red Lion Hotel Gillette in Wyoming

Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center Cheyenne in Wyoming

Guests visiting one of the four pilot locations can request a complimentary pair of Wide Open socks upon check-in as part of the "Sock Service" program. The complimentary service offers members access to a variety of men's and women's socks in multiple sizes and colorways along with the brand's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee.

"We are excited to collaborate with Wide Open to provide our adventure-loving guests at Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites with a pair of stylish, comfortable and long-lasting socks to enjoy during their stay and to take with them on their travels," said Elizabeth Harlow, Chief Brand Officer, Sonesta. "The comfort and suitability of Wide Open socks seamlessly align with our guests' needs and complement our brand ethos of exploration and adventure. We are delighted to offer this unique amenity to enhance our guests' experience."

After years of research, the innovation and design team behind Darn Tough launched Wide Open - creating a wide width sock for everyday use. With a focus on a comfortable fit, Wide Open boasts quality socks with style, durability and stretch to fit wide feet, ankles, and calves.

"We're excited to work with Sonesta and the Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites team to bring this "Sock Service" program to life," added Carmen Craig, Brand Marketing Manager at Wide Open. "Wide Open embraces that bodies come in all shapes and sizes and through this partnership, we can redefine comfort on the road."

Sonesta Travel Pass is now the exclusive loyalty program across the entire Sonesta portfolio. This unified program offers members access to consistent benefits and single points currency across a network of 1,100 hotels. Members can earn and redeem points seamlessly across all 13 brands, with former Red Lion Hello Rewards members now integrated into Sonesta Travel Pass. Unlike competitors' programs, Sonesta Travel Pass points accumulate rapidly and hold a higher per-dollar value, eliminating the need to accumulate tens of thousands of points for a single night's stay. Additionally, members enjoy perks such as complimentary upgrades, welcome gifts and premium parking with every stay.

As part of their partnership, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta and Wide Open are hosting a co-branded giveaway on Instagram. One lucky winner will receive 45,000 Sonesta Travel Pass points (equivalent to a 3-night stay at a Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites) and a "Lifetime Supply of Wide Open Socks" (7 pairs, one for each day of the week, with a lifetime guarantee). The Perfect Pair Giveaway will go live on July 9th and run through July 23rd.

For more information, visit www.sonesta.com/red-lion-hotels or www.wideopensocks.com.

About Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S. according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,100 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Classico – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises; MOD – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta; Signature Inn by Sonesta; Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta and Canadas Best Value Inn by Sonesta. Redefining hospitality through its award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program, Sonesta offers guests the opportunity to earn and redeem points for unparalleled value and personalized experiences. Sonesta Travel Pass members receive the best rates, earn immediate points towards free nights, and accelerated status progression based on stays. Join now at www.sonesta.com/join-travel-pass. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 1.800.SONESTA.

About Wide Open

Launched in 2023 by the innovation and executive team behind Darn Tough Vermont®, Wide Open™ creates industry-shifting wide width socks. Featuring quality, durability, and stretch for wide feet, ankles, and calves, Wide Open™ socks come in various heights and unique colors and designs with sizes that fit a range from Women's 4.5 to Men's 14.5. Made in Vermont, every pair is backed by Darn Tough's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. For more information, visit www.wideopensocks.com.

Media Contacts:

Sonesta International Hotels

[email protected]

Wide Open

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation