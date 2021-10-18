Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time

During the Ultimate Endless Shrimp event, guests can choose two of their favorite shrimp preparations, and when they are ready, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied by a choice of side and of course, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® .

The Ultimate Endless Shrimp lineup features a variety of craveable flavors and guest-favorite preparations, including:

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp – Hand-dipped, tossed in flaky coconut and fried golden brown. Served with signature piña colada sauce.

– Hand-dipped, tossed in flaky coconut and fried golden brown. Served with signature piña colada sauce. Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

– Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce. Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

– Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce. Grilled Shrimp Skewer – Grilled shrimp skewer with a butter garlic glaze.

"Our guests have been loving our Ultimate Endless Shrimp offer on Mondays, but they've also been telling us they are craving it other days of the week," said Deanna Kotch, Vice President, Marketing at Red Lobster. "Endless Shrimp is a truly epic event that many of our guests have made a tradition this time of year, every year – and now we're going to give them what they want – with Ultimate Endless Shrimp all day, every day for a limited time."

Guests can take advantage of Ultimate Endless Shrimp any day of the week, for a limited time, by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order to enjoy from the comfort of home. Guests ordering Ultimate Endless Shrimp To Go get to mix and match four shrimp preparations plus a choice of side (and Cheddar Bay Biscuits come with the meal).

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ . Find a Red Lobster restaurant location near you by visiting RedLobster.com/locations .

*Valid in the U.S. excluding Puerto Rico.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

Contact:

Samantha Sanders

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Related Links

http://www.redlobster.com

