Red Lobster® Begins Countdown to National Lobster Day with Launch of One Million Points* Sweepstakes

My Red Lobster Rewards Gold and Platinum Members will automatically receive one FREE entry** in their My Rewards wallet located in the app. Seafood lovers who aren't yet members or don't have the app can get one FREE entry by downloading the free My Red Lobster Rewards app, available for iOS and Android , and completing a member profile.

And, the fun doesn't stop there! Loyal members looking to win big can earn additional entries (up to two per day) by visiting their local Red Lobster or ordering To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside, or touchless Delivery directly through RedLobster.com/order , during the promotion period.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our most loyal My Red Lobster Rewards members and give them even more reason to celebrate one of our favorite days of the year, National Lobster Day!" said Lillian Murphy, Vice President, Customer Experience and Loyalty, Red Lobster. "We love our members, and the One Million Points Sweepstakes is the perfect opportunity to reward them in a big way for simply doing what they do best – enjoying craveable seafood."

With so many craveable seafood options to choose from, including a new lineup of Signature Feasts featuring the NEW! Mariner's Feast and guest favorites like Ultimate Feast® and Ultimate Surf and Turf™, finding a reason to dine at Red Lobster and rack up entries is now easier and more delicious than ever.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

To view the complete rules & regulations for the One Million Points Sweepstakes, visit here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Enter Sweepstakes during each of 16 Daily Entry Periods from September 10, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") through September 25, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET through your account in the App. Claim Sweepstakes Reward entries for the final Daily Entry Period on September 25, 2021 by October 2, 2021. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), who are at least age majority in their state of residence (18 years in most states; 19 in AL & NE). To see Official Rules, including how to enter via the free microsite, all requirements, odds and prize details, click here. Prizes: (1,500) – 500 My Red Lobster Reward Points. (250) 1,000 My Red Lobster Reward Points. Subject to My Red Lobster Rewards terms and privacy notice at RedLobster.com/terms-conditions.

Void where prohibited.

Sponsor: Red Lobster Management LLC, 450 S. Orange Ave., Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801.

**Entrants can expect to receive the Sweepstakes Reward entries deposited into their Mobile App between 3-7 days after completion of each action.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

