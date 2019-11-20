Red Lobster® Brings Good Tidings To All With Helpful Holiday Solutions

Hosting for the holidays? Be the holiday party hero with Red Lobster's Party Platters and Family Feasts featuring a variety of seafood favorites available To Go or for delivery on Red Lobster's website. Enjoy guest-favorite Party Platter options like Red Lobster's Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp and Walt's Favorite Shrimp, as well as warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And, now through January 5 th , guests will receive one dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits for FREE with the purchase of any Party Platter. It gets even better – Red Lobster is also offering FREE delivery on all orders from www.redlobster.com from November 29 th through December 22 nd .

Searching for the perfect place to host a holiday party for the office, family or friends? Get in the holiday spirit and share a seafood feast together at Red Lobster. Guests can book an unforgettable holiday gathering by contacting their local Red Lobster manager, who will help plan the ultimate seafood celebration.

"While it's certainly the most wonderful time of year, we know the holidays can be busy and stressful. That's why we're excited to give our guests a variety of holiday solutions, so they can enjoy their seafood favorites while making holiday entertaining easier and tastier than ever," said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster.

For more information on all the ways you can celebrate with seafood this holiday season, visit Red Lobster's website.

And, don't forget to earn points for dining, including through delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, available for iOS and Android . To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

