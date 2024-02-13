Red Lobster® Celebrates Lobsterfest®: Lucky Few Will Claim Endless Lobster

This Year's Guest-Favorite Event Features an Exclusive Opportunity for 150 Guests
to Enjoy Lobster Endlessly* Compliments of Red Lobster®

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobsterfest® has officially returned**, and this year, Red Lobster® is adding endless reasons to love the highly-anticipated event with new ways for guests to treat themselves. In addition to offering ten craveable lobster dishes for a limited time, Red Lobster is celebrating the occasion by offering 150 lucky guests across the country the chance to enjoy endless amounts of lobster* compliments of the brand!

Following the success of last year's Endless Lobster Event in NYC, Red Lobster is expanding the lobster love by offering the first-ever Endless Lobster Experience* to a lucky few lobster lovers! Starting on Tuesday, February 20, and while supplies last, U.S. residents will have a chance to claim their endless lobster. This exclusive opportunity will entitle each winning guest to one complimentary two-hour seating to enjoy lobster, served endlessly, with two sides and warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® at the Red Lobster of their choosing nationwide. Guests must check Red Lobster's social channels – Facebook, XTikTok, and Instagram, to see when the online opportunity to claim the Endless Lobster Experience goes live.

"Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!"

Only at Red Lobster are guests able to treat themselves with the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration. This year's limited-time menu offers a variety of dishes including five new lobster creations like NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack and signature favorites like Lobster Lover's Dream®, all accompanied by warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits served endlessly, in addition to several refreshing new cocktail choices like NEW! Deep Sea Lobsterita.

Plus, everyone is invited to join the My Red Lobster Rewards*** program to earn points for dining, including through To Go orders placed on Red Lobster's website. New members are rewarded with 10%^ off when dining in and 12 Cheddar Bay Biscuits^^ with To Go orders. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Offer entitles 1 person to enjoy non-shareable all you can eat lobster during an in-restaurant dining experience that lasts a maximum of 2 hours, which will be fulfilled with up to a maximum of twelve 1¼ lb. live Maine lobsters followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails, with two sides; beverage, tax and gratuity not included. Dine-in experience subject to a reservation made at least 7 days prior to offer redemption. No substitutions or modifications. Offer available at participating restaurants in the US.

**Subject to availability for a limited time at participating Red Lobster locations in the U.S. and Canada.

***Subject to My Red Lobster Rewards terms and privacy notice at RedLobster.com/terms-conditions.

^On your next visit or order.

^^With $15 min, spend. Restrictions apply.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.
Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/our-story/seafood-with-standards/our-beliefs/. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, XInstagram or TikTok.

