Red Lobster® Creates "Snack Tackle Claw" So Fans Can Snack Without Missing A Snap During The Big Game

The "Snack Tackle Claw" extends a party-goer's reach and, just like a lobster claw, grabs snacks that may have otherwise been out of bounds. Starting Saturday, February 1 and only while supplies last, the "Snack Tackle Claw" will be available in limited quantities for $10 as an add on to any To Go or delivery order placed directly on RedLobster.com and at Red Lobster restaurants nationwide.

"Gone are the days of playing both defense and offense while watching the big game. Red Lobster's 'Snack Tackle Claw' allows you to be the champion of your party without having to choose between your seat or the delicious snacks just out of arm's reach," said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. "We couldn't think of a better pairing for our Party Platters than a snacking accessory that lets you simply extend, grab and enjoy."

In need of a game-day spread worth reaching for? Starting January 31 and available through February 2, Red Lobster is making hosting and game watching easier than ever by offering 15% off* To Go or delivery orders placed directly on RedLobster.com with the code 'LOBSTER14'.

Fans that purchase Party Platters can choose from touchdown-worthy seafood selections like Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Petite Maine Lobster Tails and of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, all available for To Go or delivery.

Want more Red Lobster? Guests can earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, available for IOS and ANDROID . To view the complete Red Lobster line-up or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's WEBSITE .

Not available for third party delivery (such as DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.). Excludes alcohol, gift cards, Snack Tackle Claw and applicable taxes and gratuity. Max discount $30. Not redeemable in conjunction with any other offer. Cash redemption value 1/20 of one cent. Valid at any Red Lobster location in the U.S. (excl. PR, Guam).

