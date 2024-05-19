RED LOBSTER FILES VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION AND MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Restructuring to Optimize Real Estate Footprint and Facilitate Going Concern Sale

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster Management LLC, along with its direct and indirect operating subsidiaries ("Red Lobster" or "the Company"), owner and operator of the Red Lobster® restaurant chain, today announced that the Company has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. The Company intends to use the proceedings to drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern. As part of these filings, Red Lobster has entered into a stalking horse purchase agreement pursuant to which Red Lobster will sell its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders.

Red Lobster's restaurants will remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process, continuing to be the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. The Company has been working with vendors to ensure that operations are unaffected and has received a $100 million debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing commitment from its existing lenders.

Jonathan Tibus, the Company's CEO, said "This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we've received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests."

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is where the world goes for seafood, now and for generations. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. The Company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok.

