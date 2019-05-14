Red Lobster® Heats Up National Biscuit Day With Limited-Edition Insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Fanny Pack

For fans seeking to get their hands on the must-have, fashionably designed Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, they can Tweet @RedLobster and share what they love most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits using #CBBSweepstakes for the chance to win their very own. Submissions are being accepted beginning today through June 4, 2019. To view the complete rules and regulations, visit HERE .

"We know that the biggest temptation for our guests driving with To Go in the car is to sneak a few bites on the way to their final destination," said Salli Setta, President and CCO, Red Lobster. "The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack is a functional, yet fashionable way, to easily stock up on the beloved favorite and enjoy a warm biscuit when they crave it most."

Guests can enjoy delicious, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant, placing a Red Lobster To Go order online, or by ordering delivery. In celebration of National Biscuit Day, Grubhub and Red Lobster are offering an exclusive deal -- Grubhub diners who place orders of $10 or more from Red Lobster will receive free delivery and an additional six free Cheddar Bay Biscuits through May 16.*

To earn points and redeem tasty rewards for dining at Red Lobster or to place a To Go order or put your name on the waitlist, sign up for Red Lobster's app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. The free app is available for iOS and Android . To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News , visit Red Lobster's website .

* Restrictions apply; more at https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/nationalbiscuitday/

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster .

