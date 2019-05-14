Red Lobster® Heats Up National Biscuit Day With Limited-Edition Insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Fanny Pack
May 14, 2019, 10:00 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Red Lobster® guests order Cheddar Bay Biscuits® To Go, it's no secret that resisting the urge to snack before arriving home is near impossible. In honor of National Biscuit Day, Red Lobster is solving for this impulse with the release of a limited-edition, insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, making it easier for guests to keep their Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm for whenever the craving hits.
For fans seeking to get their hands on the must-have, fashionably designed Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, they can Tweet @RedLobster and share what they love most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits using #CBBSweepstakes for the chance to win their very own. Submissions are being accepted beginning today through June 4, 2019. To view the complete rules and regulations, visit HERE.
"We know that the biggest temptation for our guests driving with To Go in the car is to sneak a few bites on the way to their final destination," said Salli Setta, President and CCO, Red Lobster. "The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack is a functional, yet fashionable way, to easily stock up on the beloved favorite and enjoy a warm biscuit when they crave it most."
Guests can enjoy delicious, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant, placing a Red Lobster To Go order online, or by ordering delivery. In celebration of National Biscuit Day, Grubhub and Red Lobster are offering an exclusive deal -- Grubhub diners who place orders of $10 or more from Red Lobster will receive free delivery and an additional six free Cheddar Bay Biscuits through May 16.*
To earn points and redeem tasty rewards for dining at Red Lobster or to place a To Go order or put your name on the waitlist, sign up for Red Lobster's app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. The free app is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.
* Restrictions apply; more at https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/nationalbiscuitday/
