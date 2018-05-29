Red Lobster® Kicks Off Summer With Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest

"This menu embraces everything there is to love about summer," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "We've paired fresh, vibrant flavors – like coconut, pineapple and lemon – with perfectly prepared lobster and shrimp to give our guests the ultimate summertime seafood dining experience."

This year's Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest lineup at Red Lobster includes:

NEW! Cedar-Plank Seafood Bake: Jumbo shrimp and petite Maine lobster tails with garlic and Red Lobster's signature Chesapeake seasoning, roasted on a cedar plank with smoked sausage. Served with fresh corn and potato wedges.

NEW! Caribbean Lobster and Shrimp: Grilled rock lobster tail topped with a coconut beurre blanc and pineapple relish, paired with Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp. Served with rice and choice of side.

Lobster and Shrimp Overboard™: A grilled Maine lobster tail, garlic-grilled jumbo shrimp skewer, langostino lobster-and-shrimp zoodle pasta and hand-battered jumbo shrimp. Served with rice and choice of side.

NEW! Langostino Lobster-and-Shrimp Zoodle Pasta: Langostino lobster and shrimp tossed in a lemon-and-roasted-garlic sauce with linguini and spiralized zucchini, fresh tomatoes and basil.

Red Lobster is also adding a new option to the recently debuted Tasting Plates menu – NEW! Tuna Poke. Guests who visit during Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest will be among the first to try the new Hawaiian-inspired dish, which features sushi-grade ahi tuna in a soy-sesame marinade, topped with green onions and served with tortilla chips.

Guests are invited to share their Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest experiences on Red Lobster's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. To earn points and redeem tasty rewards, sign up for Red Lobster's app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards(SM). The free app is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, place a to-go order, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on delivering the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices. Red Lobster can deliver great value because of its size and scale as the largest restaurant purchaser of seafood in the world. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

Contact: Nicole Bott, nbott1@redlobster.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-lobster-kicks-off-summer-with-lobster--shrimp-summerfest-300651506.html

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

