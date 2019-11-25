Red Lobster® Releases Limited-Edition Deliciously "Ugly" Sweaters Just In Time For The Holidays

In celebration of the holiday season, Red Lobster is launching its first ever pop-up online merchandise store where shoppers can stock up on all the best gifts for the seafood lovers in their lives. Starting tomorrow, November 26 at 12:00pm ET, pre-order a limited-edition Cheddar Bay Biscuit "Ugly" Holiday Sweater for $39.99 at RedLobsterShop.com and be one of the first to receive the holiday's hottest item. In addition, holiday shoppers can peruse the online store for Red Lobster collectables and stocking stuffers like Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Packs, t-shirts and more – all available in limited quantities while supplies last!

"For those looking to turn heads at their office holiday party or give an unforgettable gift to a seafood-loving loved one, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit "Ugly" Holiday Sweater is guaranteed to help holiday enthusiasts sleigh all season long," said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. "We are excited to give our passionate guests the opportunity to bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays, thanks to our exciting new merchandise and online store."

If Red Lobster fans need more than an amazing sweater to stay warm this winter, Red Lobster is also heating up the holidays with new deals this season. For those planning to skip the holiday haul and stay homebound during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Red Lobster is offering FREE delivery November 29 through December 5 when guests order directly from www.redlobster.com. In addition, Red Lobster is making post-Thanksgiving shopping even easier by offering 10% off Red Lobster gift cards of $100 or more, when purchased online, Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Samantha Bruno

sbruno@redlobster.com

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Related Links

http://www.redlobster.com

