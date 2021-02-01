Red Lobster® Sweetens Valentine's Day with a Flowery Deal, Delicious At-Home Recipes and Cheesy E-Cards

And, at a time when showing love and appreciation for one another is more important than ever, Red Lobster is making it fun and easy to plan the perfect romantic celebration, whether on Valentine's Day or any other day of the week, with the release of at-home recipes featuring guest favorites like the beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® and Chocolate Wave. Visit the Red Lobster website to download the recipes :

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bowl Seafood Fondue – Embrace the cheesiness this Valentine's Day and enchant bae by using the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, available in grocery stores, to create a perfect pot for dipping delicious, fresh seafood like shrimp and lobster tails. Make it even more cheesy by adding hot, fresh Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from Red Lobster for dipping.

– Embrace the cheesiness this Valentine's Day and enchant bae by using the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, available in grocery stores, to create a perfect pot for dipping delicious, fresh seafood like shrimp and lobster tails. Make it even more cheesy by adding hot, fresh Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from Red Lobster for dipping. Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles with Candied Bacon & Salted Caramel – Nothing says 'I love you' like breakfast in bed or a festive brunch spread, especially with sweet and savory waffles made from scratch with Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix.

– Nothing says 'I love you' like breakfast in bed or a festive brunch spread, especially with sweet and savory waffles made from scratch with Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. Chocolate Wave Cake Pops – What Valentine's Day is complete without dessert? Skip the candy and dip into a sweet treat that looks and tastes like it took hours to make but is easy to whip up.

Of course, don't forget a card! Looking for the perfect cheesy card to tell that special someone in your life just how much he or she means to you? Head over to the Red Lobster website and select from a number of fun and flirty Valentine's Day e-cards to send to loved ones via email, share on social media or print out and hand deliver.

Looking for a way to sweeten your celebration with your sweetheart? Grab a gift card! Gift cards are a great choice and can be purchased in restaurants or can be purchased online to send electronically or via mail.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or place an order for To Go or Delivery, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

