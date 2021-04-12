Red Lobster® Unveils New Nashville Hot Chicken and Monstrous Crispy Cod Sandwiches

The NEW! Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is served on a beautiful, buttery, toasted brioche bun and features two crispy, sweet and spicy and oh-so-juicy, all-white meat chicken tenders that are hand-breaded in-house and served with a choice of side. The sandwich's hand-battered, crisp fried chicken tenders are tossed in spicy Nashville hot seasoning and sweet honey butter, then finished with pickled peppers and delicious cooling ranch.

Of course, seafood lovers will want to roll up their sleeves and dive in to the NEW! Crispy Cod Sandwich featuring 6-8 ounces of hand-battered, wild-caught cod, fried until crisp, placed on a toasted buttery brioche bun with crunchy slaw and tartar sauce and served with a choice of side. This fried cod is so huge, it hangs off the bun! To top it off, all menu items are served with guest-favorite, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

"Guests might think of us solely for seafood, but we've created an amazing chicken sandwich that will surely become your favorite. From sweet heat to a punch of vinegar from the peppers, the flavor combinations will have you wondering if a seafood restaurant really just topped all your crispy chicken sandwich expectations," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "But we couldn't stop there. It makes sense for Red Lobster to also have an epic fried fish sandwich, and we are affectionately calling it the Codzilla™ because we know our guests will not be disappointed by size or taste."

These exciting new menu items are not the only things that have changed at Red Lobster recently. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the menu, once a 22-page book that took a guest on average 18 minutes to read, to be cut by two-thirds to fit onto a single, double-sided printed menu page, easing navigation for guests. Red Lobster will continue using this single page menu featuring guest favorites like the Ultimate Feast®, while also strategically adding new items to meet the needs of today's guests, including sandwiches like the Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as bowls like the Baja Shrimp Bowl, Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl, pastas like the Kung Pao Noodles and delicious appetizers like Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops and Housemade Crab Cakes.

Guests can safely enjoy lunch or dinner from Red Lobster in-restaurant or from the comfort of home. Simply visit redlobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving their car. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

