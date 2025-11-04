Red Oak Appoints Kirsten Newbold-Knipp as Chief Operating Officer to Advance Growth and Integration Strategy

New executive hire underscores Red Oak's continued momentum and commitment to client experience and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak , the only modern compliance ecosystem that connects every stage of content creation, review, distribution, and surveillance for the financial services industry today announced the appointment of Kirsten Newbold-Knipp as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Newbold-Knipp will report directly to CEO Dave Dutch and oversee strategy, client experience, and product integration across the organization. With more than 20 years of experience helping technology companies scale, Newbold-Knipp brings deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, leadership development, and organizational design.

"Prior to joining Red Oak, I had the opportunity to talk to clients across our portfolio, and there's such a desire for a solution that breaks down silos between teams and partner firms to speed growth," said Kirsten. "Red Oak is defining a new standard for how compliance, distribution and marketing teams work together, while driving AUM growth, and I'm excited to continue building on that momentum."

Prior to joining Red Oak, Newbold-Knipp held executive roles at HubSpot, Convey (now Project44), FullStory, and AskNicely, where she led high-performing global teams spanning SMB and enterprise segments. Her early career as a Gartner analyst sharpened her ability to anticipate market shifts and guide category-defining strategies. During her tenure as a dedicated mentor and board advisor, she has helped elevate more than two dozen leaders to VP and C-suite roles.

"Kirsten brings a combination of strategic clarity and operational excellence to Red Oak," said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak. "She's led high-growth teams through every stage of scale, and her ability to connect vision with execution will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver even greater value to our clients. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team."

Newbold-Knipp's appointment marks another milestone in Red Oak's expansion as it continues to evolve its platform for financial services firms seeking to streamline compliance, accelerate marketing operations, and connect workflows across content, review, and distribution, while driving compliant AUM growth.

About Red Oak

Red Oak is the only modern compliance ecosystem built for the financial services industry where content, review, distribution, and supervision work as one intelligent system. Powered by compliance-grade AI and designed to meet each firm's unique needs, Red Oak streamlines marketing content creation and approvals while enabling seamless distribution, engagement, and analytics through 4U. Built by compliance experts, Red Oak accelerates review workflows, reduces friction across teams, and drives compliant AUM growth with white-glove implementation and exceptional support. For more information, visit www.redoak.com .

CONTACT: Julia Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Oak