Red Oak Expands Its Compliance Connectivity Platform Through Strategic Partnership with MirrorWeb

Together, Red Oak and MirrorWeb empower compliance teams with seamless connectivity, intelligent automation and accelerated innovation across all channels

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak , the only modern compliance ecosystem that connects every stage of content creation, review, distribution, and surveillance for the financial services industry, and MirrorWeb , a pioneer in compliance surveillance and archiving technology, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together Red Oak's expertise in advertising review and compliance workflow automation with MirrorWeb's advanced communications and web surveillance capabilities. The alliance creates a comprehensive solution that allows compliance teams to connect, analyze, and act across all channels in real time.

"This partnership represents the next step in our mission to create a unified compliance ecosystem – one that connects every message, document and interaction across the marketing lifecycle," said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak. "By combining our compliance distribution technology with MirrorWeb's surveillance innovation, we're enabling our clients to operate with greater speed, clarity and confidence, transforming compliance from a bottleneck into a business accelerator."

Through this new partnership, MirrorWeb will lead technical and product development for the platform, while Red Oak continues to deliver best-in-class client support, account management and compliance advisory services. Together, the companies will deliver a more robust, scalable, and intelligent surveillance solution for Red Oak clients.

"Our partnership with Red Oak represents a shared vision: empowering compliance professionals with seamless, explainable AI tools that make oversight intuitive, proactive and connected," said Jamie Hoyle, VP of Product at MirrorWeb. "Together, we're transforming how regulated firms understand and manage communications risk."

About Red Oak

Red Oak is the only modern compliance ecosystem built for the financial services industry where content, review, distribution, and supervision work as one intelligent system. Powered by compliance-grade AI and designed to meet each firm's unique needs, Red Oak streamlines marketing content creation and approvals while enabling seamless distribution, engagement, and analytics through 4U. Built by compliance experts, Red Oak accelerates review workflows, reduces friction across teams, and drives compliant AUM growth with white-glove implementation and exceptional support. For more information, visit www.redoak.com .

About MirrorWeb

MirrorWeb is a leading provider of web and communication archiving, compliance surveillance, and digital recordkeeping solutions for regulated industries. Its technology helps firms preserve, monitor, and analyze digital communications in real time, empowering compliance teams to protect their organizations and meet evolving regulatory standards. Learn more at www.mirrorweb.com .

Media contact: Julia Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Oak