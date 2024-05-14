RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS APPOINTS MIKE LUBANSKY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT TO DRIVE INNOVATION

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions (ROCS), a leader in compliance software solutions, proudly welcomes Mike Lubansky as Senior Vice President of Product Management, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, Lubansky will accelerate innovation initiatives and oversee continuous enhancements to Red Oak's software solutions, reaffirming the company's commitment to empowering clients with greater process efficiency and industry-leading risk mitigation tools. "I'm thrilled to be joining Red Oak as the organization enters its next stage of growth," said Mike. "They have an incredible foundation to build from with its best-in-class solutions, exceptional team, and base of extremely loyal and satisfied clients. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to lead the charge to bring additional automation and efficiency to our clients' web of expanding compliance responsibilities in new and innovative ways."

Mike brings over 15 years of experience building and leading industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) product teams for high-growth companies in the financial technology space. Dave Dutch, Chief Executive Officer at Red Oak, expressed his complete confidence in Lubansky's ability to elevate Team ROCS product development game, stating, "Mike's proven track record in leading product strategy initiatives and his deep understanding of our industry make him a thought leader and an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We know he will continue to strengthen our product offerings and help us better serve our customers and their growing need for industry-leading software solutions to navigate the complex regulatory landscape."

Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina. Throughout his career, he has pioneered key product advancements in the compliance technology space with companies including RIA in Box, COMPLY, Dun & Bradstreet, and Sageworks. Most recently, he led product organizations through transformative stages by launching and building the product team at RIA in a Box prior to its acquisition by COMPLY and subsequently leading the post-merger team of Product Managers across all COMPLY platforms.

With Lubansky at the helm of product management, Red Oak is poised to accelerate innovation, enhance customer satisfaction, and solidify its position as a leader in compliance software solutions within the industries it serves.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions (ROCS)

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is an industry leader in compliance software for the financial services and insurance industries, serving over 1,800 firms globally, ranging from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers. Their comprehensive suite of 17(a)-4/WORM compliant solutions allows firms to increase process efficiencies, minimize regulatory risk, and contain costs. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

