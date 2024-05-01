Red Oak Compliance Solutions Welcomes Dave Dutch as CEO

Dutch Brings More Than Three Decades of Leadership Experience in Software, Financial Technology and Compliance.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leading provider of regulatory compliance software for the financial services industry, announced today that Dave Dutch has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and as a board member. Dutch joins Red Oak to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Joining him is Tripp Neville , newly appointed as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Co-founder and former CEO, Stephen Pope, will remain on the board and focus on strategic initiatives.

"I am excited and honored to be Red Oak's new CEO at such a transformative time for the company," Dutch said. "There is a growing need for compliance solutions specific to financial institutions, and we see an opportunity to continue to inject deep subject matter expertise into our software platform. This is a unique opportunity to continue shaping the way financial services firms manage their compliance programs using a platform that is already trusted and respected by hundreds of organizations globally."

Dutch brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned SaaS executive , having successfully scaled several growth-stage businesses in previous roles. Dutch's background includes CEO positions at Paylease and OrderMyGear and extends to many board roles at SaaS companies like Clubspeed, Raken, and Trakref.

"Dutch's track record of energizing and strategically leading high growth software companies align perfectly with Red Oak's trajectory. We are pleased to welcome Dave to the team," said Romir Bosu, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the board and has worked closely with Dutch at multiple companies over the past decade.

"Dave's vast experience in financial technology, SaaS and compliance will be invaluable as Red Oak continues to build on its momentum and capitalize on the compliance market opportunity," said David Farsai, Partner at Mainsail Partners, the growth equity firm that invested $51 million into Red Oak in June 2023.

Founded in 2010, Red Oak has distinguished itself by providing intelligent software solutions to global financial services and insurance industries, underpinned by a customer-centric culture. Co-founder, Stephen Pope, who was serving in the role of CEO prior to Dutch joining, says the company has been steadfast in its commitment to customers, consistently refining its product roadmap in response to customer needs and feedback, while aiming to stay ahead of innovation trends.

"With Dave Dutch at the helm, I am confident we will be able to deliver an even more powerful suite of compliance products to our valued customers. His industry expertise, his reputation as a fantastic and inspirational leader and his demonstrated commitment to thoughtful growth all strongly align with our core values," says Pope. Pope will continue to be involved in strategic initiatives and serving as a board director.

Since receiving a $51 million investment from Mainsail Partners in June 2023, Red Oak has experienced meaningful scale and recently completed the strategic acquisition of SiteQuest , a comprehensive intelligent compliance monitoring and website surveillance software firm, which significantly expanded the breadth of Red Oak's product offerings. In addition, Red Oak has scaled its product and engineering teams and has launched a stack of innovative AI-powered ancillary compliance products, leading to the company being named to the AI FINTECH 100 list in 2023 .

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is a global advertising review software in the financial services and insurance industries, serving over 1,800 firms globally, ranging from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers. Their flagship advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that is 100% Books and Records/WORM compliant.

Clients of Red Oak typically see 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. Overall, Red Oak allows firms to minimize risk, reduce costs, and increase compliance review process effectiveness and efficiencies. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit www.redoakcompliance.com or follow them on LinkedIn .

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

