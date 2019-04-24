Red Oak Realty Creates New Website To Serve East Bay Community

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Realty, an independent residential real estate brokerage with offices in Berkeley and Oakland, has launched its newly redeveloped website at www.redoakrealty.com . Red Oak worked with Propertybase Inc. (formerly Boston Logic) on the project. The website is part of a complete end-to-end platform that integrates outside vendors with internal infrastructure and makes transactions smoother for Red Oak's agents and clients.

"We approached this project from a variety of angles," said Aman Daro, Chief Operating Officer of Red Oak Realty. "We thought about what we needed to provide for our agents, our clients, and the community searching for information on neighborhoods and properties. The goal of the new site is to give each of these important groups what they are looking for."

The new website includes backend integrations with a variety of real estate platforms including Zillow and Cloud CMA and also has advanced lead management, digital marketing and transaction tools.

"In today's fast-moving market, it's all about streamlining processes," added Vanessa Bergmark, owner and CEO of Red Oak Realty. "We've put a focus on accessible tools that help agents better serve their clients. The website provides a foundation for thoughtful content that will help buyers and sellers understand the complex real estate process as well as the neighborhood-focused inside information that Red Oak is known for."

The Red Oak website features updated East Bay neighborhood profiles including customized mapping and content. It also provides detailed market insight data in a "responsive" design that works easily across all platforms.

"It was an honor to work with Red Oak Realty and help turn the vision created by them and 1000watt into a market-leading website that not only tells a powerful brand story, but is also built to provide an exceptional experience for consumers coming to their site," said Cade Madison, Director of Strategic Growth at Propertybase. "From elegant property search, to dynamic neighborhood pages, to integrated market data, it all works together and solidifies Red Oak Realty's innovative approach to real estate while providing the centralized backend tools their agents need to have less clicks and more closings."

Last year, Red Oak Realty collaborated with 1000watt on the creation of new branding, signifying the company's future-facing direction and connection to its local roots. The bold new look and tagline "Good Move" have been well-received by both the agents and the community.

Red Oak continues to lead the way as a locally-owned and community-centric brokerage. The firm recently announced that it raised over $60,000 in 2018 through its Red Oak Opportunity Foundation (ROOF) to benefit local organizations and causes. Red Oak was named among the top 500 brokerages in the country by volume for 2018 as ranked by REAL Trends. It is also a member of Leverage Global Partners, an international network of independent brokerages.



About Red Oak Realty

East Bay brokerage Red Oak Realty, in Oakland and Berkeley, started out in a garage in Berkeley in 1976 and is now one of the largest independent real estate brokers in the East Bay, with over $800 million in sales in 2018. The company is known for its strong culture, local focus, a candid approach to helping clients, and the ongoing work of the Red Oak Opportunity Foundation which gives back to the community. Learn more at https://www.redoakrealty.com .

