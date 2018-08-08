Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Arizona

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert your taste buds! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Red Robin) is two weeks away from bringing craveable gourmet burgers to Tucson, Ariz. Located off Interstate 19, Exit 98, the newest Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews® restaurant will open on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

The new Tucson Red Robin restaurant will feature five Tavern Double burgers for $6.99 each, including guest favorites such as the Taco Tavern Double, Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and Sir Acha Tavern Double and more. Altogether, the Gourmet Burger Authority™ offers more than two dozen innovative gourmet burgers served with Bottomless Steak Fries® (which means free refills!). Guests can also choose to customize their favorite burger from more than 100 different toppings.

While Red Robin has been grilling up gourmet burgers for more than 45 years, the menu also offers a variety of salads, entrees, soups and wraps made with the freshest ingredients, as well as signature beverages including Red Robin's Freckled Lemonade, which has been a guest favorite since it was added to the menu more than 20 years ago. Freckled Lemonade is a refreshing blend of sweet strawberries and tangy Minute Maid® Lemonade and is available for $4.49 with free bottomless refills.

Red Robin guests across the country have also come to love the restaurant for its:

Red Robin Royalty ® loyalty program, that provides its members with rewards, including a FREE birthday burger and various additional incentives for dining at Red Robin, as well as other rewards to "surprise and delight" members throughout the year

loyalty program, that provides its members with rewards, including a FREE birthday burger and various additional incentives for dining at Red Robin, as well as other rewards to "surprise and delight" members throughout the year Unique culture that inspires Red Robin team members to consistently put guests' needs first and perform random acts of kindness for others

YUMMM2GO which provides fast and easy online ordering services so guests can enjoy any of their Red Robin favorites wherever and whenever

Gourmet Burger Bar, a hassle-free way to serve high-quality burgers customizable to everyone's tastes with its 10 or more fire-grilled, made-to-order burgers including beef, turkey, chicken and new gourmet veggie patty options, as well as a variety of fresh toppings, sides and condiments

Great drink prices all day, every day throughout the entire restaurant, including 79 drink options for under $5 each

each Detailed allergen information that is easy to understand

For more information about Red Robin and to find additional restaurant locations, please visit www.redrobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ : RRGB )

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 560 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.redrobin.com

