Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer

In 2024, Red Robin was honored to serve more than 100,000 burgers to military heroes across the nation in celebration of Veterans Day. This year, the brand continues its tradition of appreciation by welcoming veterans and active-duty military members, with a valid military ID, to dine-in and enjoy a Red's Big Tavern Burger served with the choice of a bottomless side at participating restaurants.

The Red's Big Tavern Burger features one juicy flat-top grilled beef patty topped with melted American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce™, fresh lettuce and vine-ripened tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Substitutions, additions or premium sides are available for an additional charge.

"Each year, we take the opportunity to honor the military heroes among us by offering a complimentary burger and bottomless side for Veterans Day," said Red Robin CEO Dave Pace. "Recognizing veterans and active-duty military into our restaurants on this important day is one way we can express our gratitude for their commitment and courage."

From Oct. 27 through Nov. 30, guests can join in sharing their appreciation for the nation's heroes by purchasing a gift card through Red Robin's Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program at participating Red Robin restaurants. Guests can visit a local Red Robin and purchase gift cards that will be donated to local veteran organizations, providing meals for veterans in communities across the country.

To learn more about Red Robin's Veterans Day offer and Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program, please visit RedRobin.com/Veterans-Day .

*Offer valid for a free Red's Big Tavern Burger and excludes modifications and other styles of Tavern Burgers. Offer valid for dine-in only on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, for all veterans and active-duty service members. Proof of service is required. No purchase necessary at participating Red Robin restaurants. Not valid with any other offer or discount, including Red Robin Royalty ® rewards offers.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® rewards today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

