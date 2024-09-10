RED ROBIN'S SPICY NEW MENU ITEMS WILL SET TASTEBUDS ABLAZE THIS FALL

With multiple layers of heat, meet the newest addition to Red Robin's gourmet burger lineup: the Jalapeño Heatwave. This spicy delight presents a slow burn that builds with each bite, featuring grilled jalapeño, pepper-jack cheese, caramelized onion, green chili aioli and freshly smashed avocado with red pepper flakes, topped with crispy fried jalapeño coins for a satisfying crunch. The Jalapeño Heatwave joins Red Robin's more than 20 gourmet burger lineup and is served with a choice of Bottomless side, from Red Robin's signature Steak Fries, to coleslaw, broccoli, side salads and more.

Inspired by its spiciest gourmet burger, the Scorpion Burger, Red Robin has unleashed the intense flavor of its ultra-spicy Scorpion sauce onto wings, crafting its most scorching wing on the menu yet! Crisp and made to order, get ready to experience an explosion of flavor and heat with either the bold, immediate heat of the wet Scorpion sauce or smothered in a sweet-and-spicy Scorpion dry rub that will leave your lips sting-ling!

Guests looking for wings with a little less heat but just as much flavor can enjoy Red Robin's new Garlic Parmesan or Sea Salt & Pepper wings. All Red Robin wings are served on a bed of Yukon Chips and with a side of dipping sauce.

To celebrate its spicy new menu, guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of 'Scorpion Antidote' (AKA: 1% milk) to tame the tastebud flames. For a limited time, simply order the new Scorpion wings (wet or dry), Jalapeño Heatwave Burger or Scorpion Burger, and when the spice is just too much to handle, ask your server for a glass of 'Scorpion Antidote'*!

"Red Robin is known for its innovative culinary creations and ability to put a unique twist on classics like burgers and wings, and we did just that with our latest menu items," said Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation Brian Sullivan. "This menu explores spice in many different forms. There's bold, upfront spice that will make your lips burn with our new Scorpion wings, there's dimensional, multi-layered heat with grilled and fried jalapeños and cooling freshly smashed avocado with red pepper flakes in the Jalapeño Heatwave Burger, and there's a warm spice of cinnamon-spiced citrus in our Sangria Roja. There's really something for everyone to enjoy!"

Red Robin's new menu also offers a variety of hand-crafted libations** and shareable desserts, including:

Shortbread Chocolate Soufflé Cake – Made with one of the finest chocolates in the world, Callebaut chocolate, this half rich, buttery shortbread cookie and half chocolate soufflé cake, is two desserts in one! Topped with ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

– Made with one of the finest chocolates in the world, Callebaut chocolate, this half rich, buttery shortbread cookie and half chocolate soufflé cake, is two desserts in one! Topped with ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar. Lemon Cream Layer Cake – Bright and refreshing lemon cake layered with scratch-made lemon curd and lemon cream cheese frosting. Dusted with lemon sugar and served on strawberry purée with whipped cream.

– Bright and refreshing lemon cake layered with scratch-made lemon curd and lemon cream cheese frosting. Dusted with lemon sugar and served on strawberry purée with whipped cream. Passion Fruit Mojito – A mojito with extra mojo. Freshly muddled mint, lime juice, passion fruit purée, Bacardi Superior rum and club soda, garnished with fresh mint.

– A mojito with extra mojo. Freshly muddled mint, lime juice, passion fruit purée, Bacardi Superior rum and club soda, garnished with fresh mint. Classic Mojito – Freshly muddled mint, lime juice, simple syrup, Bacardi Superior rum and club soda, garnished with fresh mint. This refreshing cocktail practically transports you to the beach.

– Freshly muddled mint, lime juice, simple syrup, Bacardi Superior rum and club soda, garnished with fresh mint. This refreshing cocktail practically transports you to the beach. Sangria Roja – Another classic that's back and better than before! Made with 14 Hands merlot, Hennessy cognac, cranberry juice, cinnamon-spiced citrus, garnished with an orange wheel and a lime wedge.

Prefer a classic cheeseburger? Red Robin has you covered with its new $10 Gourmet Cheeseburger Tuesdays deal. Every Tuesday, for a limited time, Red Robin's Gourmet Cheeseburger, served with choice of Bottomless side, is just $10***.

There's something for everyone at Red Robin. Enjoy spicy and sweet new menu items and some of the juiciest deals around by dining in or ordering online at redrobin.com or the Red Robin Mobile App. Join Red Robin Royalty today to start earning delicious rewards on eligible purchases.

*Offer valid for one free glass of 1% milk for dine-in only, with qualifying purchase of Jalapeño Heatwave Burger, Scorpion Burger or Scorpion Wings (dry rub or saucy) at participating Red Robin restaurants. Valid for a limited time. Offer subject to change at any time.

**Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

***For a limited time at participating locations. Dine-In Only.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages, and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery, and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard, and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.