Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Net revenues were $460.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.8%, or $29.3 million, from $431.5 million for the same period of 2018. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to an increase in Las Vegas operations, led by an increase in net revenues at the Palms Casino Resort (the "Palms").

Net income was $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 48.1%, or $6.3 million, from $13.2 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a one-time charge related to Company's purchase of its formerly leased corporate office building and the extinguishment of the lease financing obligation related thereto.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $137.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.8%, or $2.5 million, from $135.1 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in Las Vegas operations other than the Palms, partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA at the Palms.

For the full year, net revenues were $1.86 billion in 2019, an increase of 10.4%, or $175.5 million, from $1.68 billion for the same period of 2018. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to a $170.8 million increase in Las Vegas operations, led by an increase in net revenues at the Palms.

For the full year, net loss was $6.7 million in 2019, compared to net income of $219.5 million in 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to (i) a decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments, (ii) an increase in write downs and other charges including the termination of certain artist performance agreements and employment arrangements at the Palms and (iii) higher depreciation and amortization relating to the Palms redevelopment project. The change from the prior year was also impacted by a gain recognized in 2018 associated with the extinguishment of a tax receivable liability.

For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $509.0 million in 2019 when compared to 2018. The flat year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of an increase in Las Vegas operations other than the Palms, offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA at the Palms.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $437.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.9%, or $28.5 million, from $409.5 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $125.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.7%, or $4.5 million, from $121.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Native American Management

Adjusted EBITDA from Native American operations was $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 3.9% increase from $19.1 million in the same period of 2018 due to increased management fees generated under the Graton Resort management agreement.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $128.8 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.076 billion. The Company's debt to Adjusted EBITDA and interest coverage ratios at December 31. 2019 were 4.96x and 4.37x, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on March 27, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.10 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $11.7 million, approximately $7.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $4.7 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 6851738. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 11, 2020 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations excluding non-cash expenses, financing costs, and other non-operational or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net, (including Palms redevelopment and preopening expenses, loss on artist performance agreement terminations at Palms' nightclub and dayclub, severance, business innovation and technology enhancements) tax receivable agreement liability adjustment, interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, (benefit) provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries which involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the effects of the economy and business conditions on consumer spending and our business; competition, including the risk that new gaming licenses or gaming activities are approved; our substantial outstanding indebtedness and the effect of our significant debt service requirements; our ability to refinance our outstanding indebtedness and obtain necessary capital; the impact of extensive regulation; risks associated with changes to applicable gaming and tax laws; risks associated with development, construction and management of new projects or the redevelopment or expansion of existing facilities; and other risks described in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

CONTACT:

Stephen L. Cootey

Stephen.Cootey@redrockresorts.com

(702) 495-4214

Rodney S. Atamian

Rod.Atamian@redrockresorts.com

(702) 495-3411



Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 255,783

$ 240,757

$ 984,253

$ 940,483 Food and beverage 110,818

100,971

481,558

381,197 Room 46,750

42,169

192,305

170,824 Other 26,123

27,054

106,773

100,912 Management fees 21,312

20,520

91,645

87,614 Net revenues 460,786

431,471

1,856,534

1,681,030 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 91,182

84,854

351,043

326,980 Food and beverage 104,738

87,892

465,505

340,212 Room 20,030

19,314

81,064

78,440 Other 12,719

14,320

52,329

48,431 Selling, general and administrative 98,932

92,952

416,355

390,492 Depreciation and amortization 57,598

46,864

222,211

180,255 Write-downs and other charges, net 15,455

13,580

82,123

34,650 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment -

(263)

(97)

(90,638)

400,654

359,513

1,670,533

1,308,822 Operating income 60,132

71,958

186,001

372,208 Earnings from joint ventures 447

579

1,928

2,185 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 60,579

72,537

187,929

374,393















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (37,743)

(46,800)

(156,679)

(143,099) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net (19,637)

-

(19,939)

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,868

(14,938)

(19,467)

12,415 Other (81)

(67)

(315)

(354)

(55,593)

(61,805)

(196,400)

(131,038) Income (loss) before income tax 4,986

10,732

(8,471)

243,355 Benefit (provision) for income tax 1,858

2,449

1,734

(23,875) Net income (loss) 6,844

13,181

(6,737)

219,480 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,015

4,235

(3,386)

61,939 Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 4,829

$ 8,946

$ (3,351)

$ 157,541















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 2.28 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.11

$ (0.05)

$ 1.77















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 69,685

69,283

69,565

69,115 Diluted 116,778

116,414

69,565

116,859















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 437,942

$ 409,483

$ 1,758,760

$ 1,588,003 Native American management 21,173

20,365

91,074

87,009 Reportable segment net revenues 459,115

429,848

1,849,834

1,675,012 Corporate and other 1,671

1,623

6,700

6,018 Net revenues $ 460,786

$ 431,471

$ 1,856,534

$ 1,681,030















Net income (loss) $ 6,844

$ 13,181

$ (6,737)

$ 219,480 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 57,598

46,864

222,211

180,255 Share-based compensation 3,999

2,417

16,848

11,289 Write-downs and other charges, net 15,455

13,580

82,123

34,650 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment -

(263)

(97)

(90,638) Interest expense, net 37,743

46,800

156,679

143,099 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net 19,637

-

19,939

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,868)

14,938

19,467

(12,415) (Benefit) provision for income tax (1,858)

(2,449)

(1,734)

23,875 Other 82

67

316

(633) Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,632

$ 135,135

$ 509,015

$ 508,962















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 125,467

$ 120,971

$ 454,805

$ 457,379 Native American management 19,863

19,124

85,562

80,795 Reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA 145,330

140,095

540,367

538,174 Corporate and other (7,698)

(4,960)

(31,352)

(29,212) Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,632

$ 135,135

$ 509,015

$ 508,962

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.redrockresorts.com

