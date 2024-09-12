Red Roof Inn Plus in Danville, KY: AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of 75% Membership Interest in LLC Holding Title to the Operational 48-Room Hotel

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global, alongside its auction division AuctionWorks, is pleased to announce the upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of 75% of the membership interest in Ephant Group - Redroof, LLC, the limited liability company holding title to the operational 48-room Red Roof Inn Plus located in Danville, Kentucky. The auction will take place on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM CST, conducted remotely via Zoom.

This well-maintained Red Roof Inn Plus, located at 210 Brenda Avenue, Danville, KY, presents a valuable investment opportunity. The opening credit bid for this UCC foreclosure sale is set at $100,000.

Conveniently located off US-150 Bypass, this 100% smoke-free hotel offers easy access to key local attractions like Herrington Lake, the Great American Dollhouse Museum, and the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, an extensive cable package including HBO, grab & go breakfast, a fitness center, and pet-friendly accommodations.

CEO Diana Peterson notes, "The Red Roof Inn Plus in Danville, KY, is a standout asset in the region, combining budget-friendly accommodations with a high level of service and amenities. Its proximity to popular attractions and its strong reputation for guest satisfaction make it an ideal acquisition for investors looking to enter or expand their presence in the hospitality sector." She further explains, "unlike traditional foreclosure auctions, UCC sales involve the sale of membership interests in LLCs holding title to properties, allowing buyers to acquire membership interests without taking direct title to the real estate itself. This structure often helps borrowers avoid personal guaranty liability, making the process beneficial for both the sellers and potential buyers."

Interested parties who intend to bid on the above collateral must contact Gao Family Office, LLC's counsel to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions. Attention: James P. Roberts, Esq., at Burr & Forman LLP, 420 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, (205.458.5322), [email protected]. Upon execution of a standard confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, additional documentation and information will be available.

For more information on the property, bidding details, or other auction information, visit auctions.awproperties.com.

About AW Properties Global:

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.

