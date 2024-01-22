Red Roof® Issues Inaugural Purpose With Heart Annual Report Showcasing Environmental, Societal and Governance Impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first annual report for the company's signature Purpose With HeartSM program, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, demonstrates its commitment to addressing some of the most pressing global challenges. The umbrella platform aligns Red Roof's business practices with a spectrum of environmental and societal challenges, as well as a commitment to strengthen its governance and leadership practices.

Purpose With Heart contains three essential pillars: Heart For The Planet(SM), which is tied to Red Roof's impact on the environment and responsible stewardship of natural resources; Room In Your Heart(SM), its societal and charitable giving programs; and Lead With Heart(SM), Red Roof's responsible governance and leadership initiatives.

Purpose With Heart contains three essential pillars: Heart For The PlanetSM, which is tied to Red Roof's impact on the environment and responsible stewardship of natural resources; Room In Your HeartSM, its societal and charitable giving programs; and Lead With HeartSM, Red Roof's responsible governance and leadership initiatives.

The program sets a higher set of standards of operation and measures the positive impact on Red Roof's people and communities. Highlights from the report include:

Red Roof transitioned to 100% compostable single-use utensils at company headquarters

Red Roof realized an 88% systemwide reduction in the purchase of single-use plastics

Red Roof has nearly 50% of its senior leadership team comprised of minorities or women

Red Roof properties are 35% owned in whole or part by women – an increase of 13% in just one year

Red Roof's 'Road to Inclusivity and Diversity in Entrepreneurship' program, RIDE with Red Roof SM , delivered two fully woman-owned franchises since the program's launch earlier this year

, delivered two fully woman-owned franchises since the program's launch earlier this year Red Roof ensures that 100% of properties and brand team members undergo annual training in human trafficking prevention

Red Roof's Room In Your Heart program delivered over $156,000 in donations for its beneficiary organizations

in donations for its beneficiary organizations Red Roof was named 2023 'Emerging Partner of the Year' by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

"We have worked to establish policies and habits that are solution-oriented; that advance a long-term sustainable future for our business, our people, and the communities we serve," said Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer Marina McDonald, the executive sponsor for Purpose With Heart. "This report demonstrates that by collaborating with all our stakeholders – team members, franchisees, and our business partners and suppliers – we are improving our sustainability, serving our communities more effectively, and delivering measurably improved business performance."

Red Roof celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. The company has pledged that Purpose With Heart will be a long-term commitment to improve operations and to create a lasting ethos for employees, franchisees, and the communities where Red Roof operates hotels.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Red Roof's dual-branded properties, providing guests and franchisees increased flexibility and added value. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose With HeartSM— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies— and Red Roof's legacy social responsibility program, Room In Your HeartSM. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

Media Contact:

Cori Rice

SAMCOR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Roof