Red Roof Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to Help Cure Childhood Cancer, Gives Travelers the Gift of Savings this Holiday Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to help find a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and offer discounts and an opportunity for travelers to give back to St. Jude, through its Room In Your Heart® purpose-driven program.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® or The Red Collection® property from Nov. 4, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026, save up to 15% on their stay and 5% of the purchase price from that completed stay will be donated to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Guests can book their stays direct at redroof.com or on the Red Roof Mobile App, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or at any participating property, using VP Code 630879 to support St. Jude.

"Every child deserves to live their best life. This giving season, Red Roof's Room In Your Heart initiative is proud to once again help St. Jude give kids with cancer that chance," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan. "Guests who book and stay at a Red Roof property this holiday season will help support St. Jude as it cares for some of the world's sickest children, regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs or ability to pay."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the U.S., and won't stop until no child dies of cancer.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is grateful for this partnership with Red Roof and the meaningful opportunity it provides for travelers to make a difference this holiday season through the Room In Your Heart campaign," said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President, Relational Advancement, for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It's through the generosity and compassion of partners like Red Roof that St. Jude is able to continue advancing lifesaving research and treatment for the estimated 400,000 children around the world who develop cancer each year."

Room In Your Heart has generated nearly $250,000 in donations to St. Jude across a number of purpose-driven promotions and employee donation campaigns since Red Roof began supporting it in 2021.

Previous Red Roof Room In Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including No Kid Hungry®, Canine Companions®, United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO® and more.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com .

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the U.S., and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

