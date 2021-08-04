Red Roof® Launches New Hometowne Studios Prototype At AAHOACON 2021

New furniture and fixtures in the HomeTowne Studios properties emphasize comfort and efficiency. Guests have access to unprecedented storage space, a convenient kitchenette, and all the amenities they need to truly make themselves feel at home while on the road. The new HomeTowne Studios also offers a more functional layout for public areas, with onsite offices and laundry rooms located near guestrooms, securable for after hours.

"It is no secret that Red Roof puts guests and franchise owners first,'' said George Limbert, Red Roof's interim President. "The new HomeTowne Studios prototype is a testament to those commitments and the culmination of many hours spent listening to the needs of the franchise community and partnering with them to come up with new concepts to create unprecedented value. As we unveil the concept at AAHOACON 2021, we invite the industry to join us for a look at the future of hotel franchising - a new kind of economy extended stay product for a new era in hospitality."

Extended stay is the hotel industry's fastest growing segment. The new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof prototype empowers franchise owners to leverage the growth potential of this dynamic market, by expanding their portfolios with the leading brand in the segment - reinvented. Each studio offers the features most requested by guests, at an affordable price. The new floor plans are functional, well organized and boast maximum revenue producing space, with FF&E designed for both comfort and efficiency.

"We are happy to bring this new prototype to the industry and to our franchise partners," said Matt Hostetler, Red Roof Chief Development Officer. "HTS is already the leading brand in the economy extended stay segment, and the new prototype takes the franchise value proposition to a new level. It is part of an long-term strategy of bringing industry-leading products to our partners and the industry. We've already received unprecedented interest from the development community - and look forward to sharing news about the further accelerated growth of the brand in the weeks ahead."

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

* Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

