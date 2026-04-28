Red Roof Offers Affordable, Convenient Stays Near Stadiums Hosting Global Soccer Event Games

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Red Roof

Apr 28, 2026, 09:02 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is making it easier and more affordable for soccer fans to experience games that are part of the global soccer event taking place during June and July. There are Red Roof hotels in all 11 cities hosting global soccer matches, and many properties within 10 miles of the stadiums, along with many properties in close proximity to base camps and training areas. Red Roof is offering budget-friendly accommodations without sacrificing convenience.

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Travelers attending the soccer games this summer may face high lodging costs, but Red Roof is providing guests with accessible and more affordable rooms.
Travelers attending the soccer games this summer may face high lodging costs, but Red Roof is providing guests with accessible and more affordable rooms.

Travelers attending the events often face high lodging costs, but Red Roof is providing guests with accessible and more affordable rooms, offering money-saving alternatives, and allowing fans to spend more of their budget on match tickets, food and memorable soccer experiences.

Red Roof operates locations in or near each of the U.S. cities hosting global soccer event games: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, and following are locations within 10 miles of the stadiums.

Atlanta

  • Red Roof PLUS+ Atlanta-Buckhead
  • Red Roof Inn Atlanta Airport NE-Conley

Houston:

  • Red Roof Inn & Suites Houston Hobby Airport

Boston:

  • Red Roof PLUS+ Boston - Mansfield – Foxboro

Dallas / Arlington:

  • Red Roof Inn Arlington-Entertainment District
  • Red Roof Inn & Suites Euless-DFW Airport Southwest
  • Red Roof Inn Haltom City

Philadelphia:

  • Red Roof Inn & Suites Philadelphia-Bellmawr
  • HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Philadelphia

You can find all Red Roof locations online here: https://www.redroof.com/locations

Also, guests who are members of the Red Roof loyalty program RediRewards® receive Member Exclusives rates now, and year-round, so they always get the lowest available rate and member-exclusive perks. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join online at: https://www.redroof.com/redirewards/why-redirewards

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Red Roof is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any international soccer association or specific tournament.

SOURCE Red Roof

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