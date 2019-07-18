Red Roof® Offers Summer Steals, Deals and Discounts that Just got Sweeter for Guests from First Responders to Pet Lovers

"Summer is a peak season for Red Roof with millions of travelers hitting the road and our Red Roof properties," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "These summer deals are designed to encourage and motivate travelers to drive, explore and discover. With most Americans getting just 10 days of vacation per year, we know those days are precious and valuable. A 15% discount helps our guests stay on-budget and enjoy the summer escape, a true SAVEcation."

Those travelers have until August 31st to take advantage of these sweet summer deals. All pet travelers who use VP605422 will receive 15% off at all Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+® and The Red Collection® properties. AAA Members will receive a special 15% off with VP624154 at all Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® properties. Active Military, Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, Paramedics and anyone in a military or first-responder uniform who use VP624677 will receive 15% off at all Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof properties.

The Stay 2, receive 7,000 RediPoints™ offer is for RediRewards Members and they must be registered before checkout in order for the stay to count towards the promotion. Once registered, a guest who stays at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof two separate times through the end of August, will receive 7,000 points, enough for a free night or $25 gift card. A stay is defined as consecutive nights at the same hotel regardless of check-ins or outs. To see more information regarding the specifics of a stay, click here. Third party bookings are not eligible. Only stays occurring after the member's registration date in the Stay 2 promotion apply. Guests can choose when to redeem points for free nights.

Red Roof is sweetening the pot this summer with its deals and discounts, making sure our brave First Responders and military members as well as the millions of pet lovers and AAA members across the country are recognized and rewarded through the end of summer. For more information, visit redroof.com.

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

