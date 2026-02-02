Red Roof Partners with Canine Companions to Offer Travelers Discounts and Help Provide Service Dogs to Those with Disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is partnering once again with Canine Companions® to help provide service dogs to those in need, and offer discounts to travelers, through its Room In Your Heart® purpose-driven program. Since 1975, Canine Companions has been providing expertly trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals, free of charge.

Travelers who book and stay at Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® or The Red Collection® property from Feb. 2 through Feb. 26, 2026, save up to 15% on their stay at select properties and 5% of the purchase price from their stay will be donated to Canine Companions. Guests may book directly using VP Code 628903.

"There is a growing national need for highly trained service dogs, and our partnership with Red Roof helps address that need," said Jeanine Konopelski, chief marketing officer at Canine Companions. "Through the Room In Your Heart program, travelers can directly support expanded access to service dogs for people with disabilities while receiving a meaningful benefit during their stay. We're grateful to Red Roof and its guests for their continued support."

Disability reaches all races, classes and backgrounds, and Canine Companions is committed to serving all those with disabilities. Since its founding, Canine Companions has placed more than 8,400 service dogs with people with disabilities.

"At Red Roof, we believe in the life-changing work of Canine Companions, which is why we have continued to partner with them for the past several years as part of our Room In Your Heart program," said Julie Sukosd, senior director of marketing at Red Roof. "Red Roof is committed to supporting Canine Companions along with our guests when they stay at one of our properties through the month of February."

Previous Red Roof Room In Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, No Kid Hungry®, United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO® and more.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.



Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

About Canine Companions

National nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence — and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog and has placed more than 8,400 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America's first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages seven locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate and learn more at canine.org.

