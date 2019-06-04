Red Roof® Rebrands Redicard® Loyalty Program as RediRewards™: Entices Travelers with Exclusive Rewards, Perks and Discounts Beyond Free Nights™

"RediRewards is a truly comprehensive loyalty platform across the entire Red Roof portfolio that offers our guests unprecedented opportunities to use their accrued points on other things they want and need, beyond free nights," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "We are reaching members at almost every touchpoint of their busy lives, rewarding them with things they love to do as well as with practical services that make their lives easier."

RediReward's RediAccess™ is the centerpiece of the expanded program. RediAccess™ provides members with thousands of discount offers, many exclusive, across most consumer categories simply by logging into their account. They're able to use their RediRewards™ card to get substantial discounts at restaurants and amusement parks, for air travel and car rentals and even for childcare and other lifestyle needs. RediAccess is available via a partnership with LifeMart®. For over a decade, LifeMart has been providing thousands of loyalty programs to associations and employer groups nationwide with special deals on premium products and services offered to their members and employees. With its proprietary, members-only discount shopping website, members can quickly access thousands of discounts and coupons for travel, tickets, electronics, home, entertainment, automotive, grocery, restaurants, services and more. Providing these exclusive savings to members enables loyalty programs and associations to increase their member acquisition, engagement, retention and loyalty.

"Much of Red Roof's success has been built on the brand's loyal core customer base and this partnership rewards their loyalty, offering them even more of everything," says Alex Sherman, senior vice president, LifeMart. "Our well-rounded suite of entertainment and everyday products and services line up perfectly with the needs and wants of Red Roof's RediRewards members, providing them with a batch of benefits that aligns with their lifestyles, travel plans and daily essentials."

Industry research finds that retaining customers works. Existing customers spend 67% more than new customers while 82% of U.S. adults say they're loyal to brands. In short, customer loyalty really pays off -- and customer loyalty programs end up paying for themselves.2

Consumers and guests can learn more about Red Roof's revamped loyalty program, RediRewards, by logging into www.redroof.com/redirewards/why-redirewards. Roof is also pet-friendly, with one well-behaved pet welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. For reservations, visit redroof.com or call 1.800.RED.ROOF.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof lnn'" and Red Roof PLUS+'", allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less'". with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection'", a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof, offering guests A Brand-New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. '" - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 1.800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

