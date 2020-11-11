Red Roof® Room in Your Heart campaign is giving back again to charities that benefit military members, children and students

"Our Room in Your Heart umbrella campaign has been a major catalyst in supporting diverse groups and the individuals they serve," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "At Red Roof, giving back is in our DNA. Our previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for our selected organizations, and in an extraordinary and challenging year, we were also able to assist first responders with complimentary rooms. So, it's with open hearts and the generosity of both our loyal and newest guests that we provide a helping hand again to these deserving groups."

As the holiday season approaches, Red Roof is asking everyone to pay the love forward with a booked stay at a Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+® or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® property. They will not only receive a significant discount on their room rate, but a portion of their stay will benefit the following groups:

The Freedom Alliance supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs. VP code: 628048 Thurgood Marshall College Fund: The TMCF is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. The TMCF offers merit and need-based scholarships to help talented students obtain an affordable college education. VP code: 627809

"Red Roof's generosity with the Freedom Alliance has been welcomed and appreciated," notes Calvin Coolidge, Executive Director, Freedom Alliance. "For the second year, Red Roof guests – through their booked stays – will help contribute needed dollars to our organization which does so much to help military members and their families. Giving and kindness comes from the top down and Red Roof has shown their heart over and over again."

Red Roof is encouraging travelers across the country to book direct and be a part of the Room in Your Heart campaign with stays by December 31st at redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

