Red Roof® Room in Your Heart February Campaign Shares Love: When Guests Book a Room, Red Roof Gives Back

"Doing good is in our DNA at Red Roof," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "The Room in Your Heart campaign has been a resounding success. With Valentine's Day in February, there is no better time for us to continue our giving campaign, honoring and donating to causes that are near and dear to us and helping those in need through programs, activities and research."

Consumers can learn more about Room In Your Heart here. The campaign will benefit these two philanthropic organizations that provide special experiences, needed services, research and again, loads of love.

"Talk about love! We are so thankful to Red Roof for their donation to our organization," says Nichole Dunn, CEO/President, Flying Horse Farms. "Our medical specialty camp provides healing, transformative experiences for 900 children with serious illnesses, and their families, each year, free of charge. Red Roof's kind and big-hearted monetary gift allows us to continue giving these children the freedom and care they so much deserve."

"The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation thanks Red Roof, and its guests, for helping us to fund essential research to improve diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine cancer, which is uncommon and often misdiagnosed," says Elyse Gellerman, CEO, NETRF. "On behalf of all neuroendocrine cancer patients and their families, our mission is to improve, extend, and save lives."

Red Roof is encouraging travelers across the country to book direct and be a part of the Room in Your Heart campaign through February 29th at redroof.com , by calling 800.RED.ROOF or by calling or booking at a specific property. Third Party Bookings are not eligible. Must book through redroof.com, by calling 1-800-RED-ROOF or property direct. May not be combined with other discounts or offers. Subject to availability.

