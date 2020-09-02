Red Roof® Seamlessly Pivots to Meet Consumer Needs for Affordable Lodging for Students, Remote Workers, First Responders and Roadtrippers

Americans with plans for leisure travel this year continue to express that hitting the road to spend time with loved ones is paramount but they also look forward to enjoying nature and avoiding crowds. The pursuit of relaxation and finding peace of mind, while having fun, is also key in these travelers' plans. While nearly 40% say they will prioritize excitement and energy and seeing new places, there are many who say they will prioritize budget travel and staying close to home. In fact, 33% say they will be taking a staycation* this year and 53.9% say they will be taking a regional trip under 200 miles. 1 Micro Trips have also become a priority, are more work/vacation time friendly, more budget-friendly, and more schedule-friendly, yet they provide the same cultural and mental benefits as longer vacations. 2

"Red Roof is leading its competitors and the industry in occupancy by responding quickly to the new landscape and pivoting to meet the changing needs of consumers this year," notes Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "We have been nimble and responsive in this evolving environment and have swiftly developed programs that help those hitting the road, students, remote workers and first responders by providing safe, comfortable rooms for their varied needs at affordable rates."

As COVID-19 continues to devastate the hotel industry, Red Roof is trending ahead of the industry. Innovative programs as well as Red Roof's enhanced cleaning protocols, RediClean, have been instrumental in driving bookings and stays. Implemented months ago, RediClean includes enhanced cleaning of those vital, high-touch points in common areas that impact guests and employees as well as rooms. There has also been a heightened demand for Red Roof's exterior-corridor properties because of fewer touch points; 68% of Red Roof properties in the United States have exterior corridors.

Along with providing consumers confidence with safety and enhanced protocols, a wide range of programs have been implemented during this difficult time period to continue to meet consumer needs. Programs include Red Roof's day rates. In light of the abrupt interruption of working environments, Red Roof is offering day rates to help remote workers find quiet and comfortable spaces that will allow them to focus on business continuity while working away from their offices as they try to escape tighter living quarters due to home schooling mandates and recommendations to practice social distancing. Through its Work Under Our Roof program, Red Roof is providing safe, convenient and comfortable "workspaces." Rooms are available at select properties* Monday through Friday from 8am-6pm with same day check-in and check-out with reduced rates starting from $39. Rooms have Fast. Free. Verified** WiFi and a communication package that includes free local and long-distance calls, fax, flat-screen TVs and a workstation, as well as complimentary, in-room coffee in most rooms.

Red Roof's Student Support Program*** is being offered to students who need to quarantine or are searching for temporary off-campus accommodations or a safe place for visiting family. It is an option for families as the pandemic's impact on in-person education and the consequent travel plans of parents of school-age children have significantly changed.

Red Roof has always supported first responders. First responders always receive a discount at Red Roof and now the brand is also offering Hospital Refresh which gives first responders a place to rest and recharge during the day.

More details on Red Roof Programs:

Work Under Our Roof – starting at $39, offered Mon-Fri 8am-6pm thru 12/31/20 – Code OFFICE

– starting at , offered Mon-Fri thru – Code OFFICE Offers remote workers a day rate and a quiet, comfortable space to work away from home and/or parents preferring to homeschool their children in a new location.



As always, one well-behaved domestic pet - cat or dog - is welcome to tag along as a co-worker for the day free of charge. No more than two (2) guests are allowed to check in to any one room when checking in under the day rate offer. The day rate cannot be used to host meetings.



Third Party Bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers. Subject to availability.



To use the Day Rate, use code OFFICE. Book direct at participating properties or call 1.800.RED.ROOF.



Hospital Refresh – starting at $39, offered Mon-Fri 8am-6pm through 12/31/20 – Code REFRESH

– starting at , offered Mon-Fri through – Code REFRESH

Offers first responders a place to rest and recharge during the day

Student Support Program – 30% off nightly rate – valid thru 12/31/20 – Code 627535

– 30% off nightly rate – valid thru – Code 627535 Offered to students looking to quarantine or searching for temporary off-campus accommodations or a safe place for visiting family.



For more details on the Student Support Program and to access a full list of participating properties***, please click here.

First Responders – 20% off – Ongoing – Code 627587

– 20% off – Ongoing – Code 627587 First responders always receive a discount at Red Roof

Redi to Road Trip™ - Red Roof is offering up to a 25% nightly discount rate when booking direct at redroof.com, 800-RED-ROOF or by calling properties directly until Labor Day.

Red Roof is offering up to a 25% nightly discount rate when booking direct at redroof.com, 800-RED-ROOF or by calling properties directly until Labor Day. Pets stay free and there are laundry facilities and suites accommodating larger families at select locations.



The Redi to Road Trip™ microsite reditoroadtrip.com has state-by-state road trip itineraries and activities, more about Red Roof's enhanced cleaning program, RediClean, as well as a focus on close-to-home locations, value pricing and proximity to outdoor activities in key locations.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

*Participating properties will offer the Work Under Our Roof day rate in line with local and national government policies and guidelines.

**Verified Wi-Fi at participating locations.

***Participating properties will offer the student discount and operate in line with local and national government policies and guidelines.

