Red Sea Global and Four Seasons Announce New Luxury Wellness Resort and Residences at AMAALA Triple Bay

Four Seasons is the latest brand to join the collection of luxury hospitality partners at AMAALA, introducing the brand's legendary service to Saudi Arabia's new beachside development

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, and leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons announce the development of a new luxury wellness resort and Private Residences at Triple Bay AMAALA.

Marking a new chapter for comprehensive wellness tourism, Four Seasons is the latest luxury hospitality brand to be announced at Triple Bay, the pinnacle of luxury wellness tourism along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast. Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will feature 220 keys comprising of rooms and suites, as well as villas with their own private pools, and 26 branded residential villas, all thoughtfully designed to offer breathtaking bay and sea views, setting the stage for Four Seasons renowned luxury service and experiences for guests and residents alike.

"AMAALA is creating a new category of coastal lifestyle with regeneration and wellness at its core. With uninterrupted views of the Hijaz Cove, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay is designed to allow guests and residents to get back to nature, recharging their mind, body, and soul," says John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Aligned with AMAALA's commitment to sustainability and wellbeing, wellness is a central pillar supporting the destination's vision of people and planet first. Ideally complemented by the company's Four Seasons For Good program, and its longstanding commitment to wellbeing across the entire guest and resident experience, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will focus on building highly personalized itineraries dedicated to wellness seekers worldwide.

"Our new Resort and Residences in AMAALA at Triple Bay will perfectly complement Four Seasons growing collection of properties within the Kingdom's dynamic destinations, and marks our second collaboration with Red Sea Global," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We're honoured to be part of this exceptional development, creating a new luxury lifestyle experience for guests and residents, further expanding Four Seasons footprint within Saudi Arabia's fast-growing tourism industry."

Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will include a luxury spa nestled within its garden of tranquillity and inspiration featuring a sculptured waterfall. The Organic Spa Garden will be a focal point and treatment experience set to stimulate the senses, offering extensive therapeutic remedies including halotherapy, cryotherapy, and advanced skin therapies.

For fitness enthusiasts, the property will offer a bespoke collaboration with fitness trainer Harley Pasternak to seamlessly merge high-performance training with the limitless potential of Triple Bay's 300 hectares (741 acres) of untouched hills, wadis, and beaches. The pristine terrain includes trails perfect for canyoning and exploring the rugged cliffs and valleys. Guests and residents can also take part in an array of guided hikes, mountain biking, equestrian bridle trails, or work on their game at the spectacular 27-hole oceanfront golf course.

In addition to the myriad wellness offerings, the new property will feature six restaurant and bar outlets, meetings and event spaces, an expansive Kids For All Seasons program, and a Discovery Centre for guests and residents to learn about the local surroundings.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA Design Concept

The Resort and Residences are being designed by acclaimed architects U+A, inspired by the destination's unique setting nestled between the foothills of the rugged Hijazi Mountains and the tranquil blue waters of Hijaz Cove on the Red Sea coast. The Resort will take full advantage of its spectacular vistas using the terrain to offer guests rooms, villas, and penthouses with uninterrupted views of their natural surroundings. Lush landscapes adorn all parts of the Resort balancing shade, light, colour, and texture, interspersed with pools and water features that provide guests with points of interest, discovery, and contemplation. The aesthetic will be one of refined elegance, drawing on the influences of traditional architecture, interior design, and craftsmanship to deliver a contemporary design style.

Guests will be greeted on arrival with a grand entry that opens onto the manicured grounds and an expansive panoramic view capturing Hijaz Island and the spectacular sunsets of the Red Sea. A variety of rooms and villas will provide guests with a range of space and configuration options, interspersed by beautifully designed outdoor spaces including the Water Garden, Cascade Garden, and the Wellness Garden.

Martin Dufresne, Design Principle at U+A, says, "Nature is a key part of this resort, as it is for the ethos of Four Seasons luxury properties around the world. We used landscaping unsparingly, yet very deliberately, to frame the spectacular views of the bay, to guide guests and residents between the different amenities and to create feelings of calm and serenity throughout the property."

After a day of new experiences, a Four Seasons Sleep Concierge will offer à la carte turndown menus with a choice of bath products, pillow scents, custom turndown music, mattress and pillow filling, pre-set vibrating and adjustable bed settings complete with circadian light automated settings.

The Resort will also feature a 550 square metre (5,920 square foot) ballroom with an adjacent event lawn offering panoramic views to Hijaz Cove, perfect for weddings and other celebrations.

The 26 Private Residences will comprise of exquisite villas ranging from 320 square metres (3,444 square feet) to more than 650 square metres (6,996 square feet), each with their own pools and beautiful ocean views.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will be the latest in Four Seasons growing portfolio in the Kingdom, joining Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, as well as upcoming projects at The Red Sea on Shura Island, Jeddah at the Corniche, NEOM at Sindalah, and Diriyah.

Phase One of AMAALA – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with the first guests set to be welcomed in 2025. It will consist of 12 resorts offering upwards of 2,000 hotel keys. Once complete, AMAALA will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, supporting high-end retail, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

