Red Sun Group Invests Over £100m in Britain, World Leading Technology & British Jobs

Building on the specialised work CCA currently do for Jaguar Land Rover, Red Sun Group wish to invest in providing facilities for the new breed of commercial vehicles powered by tried and tested, highly efficient hybrid Ecotive Vehicle Platform, starting with the production of the MetroCab.

Commenting on the investment, Yang Shou Hai President of Red Sun Group said, "I have always been driven by applying new technologies to provide better products and reduce the impact on our environment.

"This is another strong step in Red Sun's stated ambition to becoming China and the world's pioneer in new technology, independent innovation and industrial models. This investment opportunity brings together highly skilled workers, and the application of market leading technologies to provide highly efficient commercial vehicles with vastly reduced harmful exhausts. We are very excited at the longer-term prospects this technology and plant can deliver.

"This investment on top of the £300m already announced will lead to the production of billions of pounds worth of cars and commercial vehicles in the years to come."

Richard Harrington, MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister for Business and Industry said, "Through our modern Industrial Strategy, the government is committed to building an automotive sector that is fit for the future that leads the way in low-emission vehicle production. Today's investment is further evidence of the UK's strength in developing electric vehicle technology and highlights the significant innovation within the Midlands Engine.

"Our landmark Automotive Sector Deal, announced in January, also committed £400m towards building new charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as well as another £200m for advanced battery technology - all of which will help ensure that the UK leads the world in the development of new technologies that support a cleaner future."

Martyn Wheeler, Managing Director of CCA, added, "This investment is not only a testament to the quality of our company's employees and their output, but further proof that the automotive production business is thriving in the Midlands and especially in Coventry."

Gérard Lopez, Executive Chairman Ecotive Limited said, "Today marks another important day as the Ecotive Vehicle Platform moves towards full production, firstly through the MetroCab. We look forward to working closely with both Red Sun Group and CCA as we head towards production of our revolutionary cab."

Editors Notes:

Red Sun Group employs more than 10,000 people and has a turnover of c. £2.6 billion and assets of over £5.6bn. The Group now has 68 wholly-owned and holding subsidiaries focussing on the fields of scientific research and manufacturing. The Group is based on its fundamental industrial sectors of healthy agriculture, life science, energy conservation and environmental protection and automotive. All with a strong environmental and forward focus, delivered through modern service.

The Group is enjoying double digit growth in all areas of its business.

Cad Cam Automotive Limited, with a significant shareholding by Red Sun Group is the UK's leading provider of lightweight aluminium bodyshells for specials vehicle providers such as Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles Operations. As well as the only complete aluminium bodyshell facility in the UK for volumes up to 15,000 vehicles per year.

SOURCE Red Sun Group