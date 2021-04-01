RED Technologies launches TVWS database service in Canada

PARIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies, the company developing and operating dynamic spectrum sharing solutions in the US and UK, announces today the launch of its TV White Space (TVWS) Database Administrator. This follows RED's approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) as a TVWS Database administrator for Canada early April, after an extensive certification process.

TV white space refers to the unused frequencies allocated for broadcast at a given time in a given geographical area. It can be used to deliver innovative wireless services with applications, especially the provision of broadband connectivity to rural communities.

Michael Abitbol, COO of RED, said: "For rural communities struggling to get online where traditional broadband can't reach, TVWS can be life-changing, moreover in the current pandemic context rushing people, educational systems and companies to go online. Opportunities also exist for utilities and remote access sites to use TVWS technology to get broadband connectivity. We have been conducting successful interoperability tests with multiple equipment vendors including 6Harmonics, Redline and Radwin, and their clients. We will see the first wireless internet service providers' TVWS commercial rollouts in Canada as early as this month."

Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO, RED, said: "ISED's approval and our launch in Canada demonstrate again RED Technologies' capacity to develop and deploy complex dynamic spectrum sharing solutions internationally. We are glad to see that ISED just launched a new public consultation to further extend TVWS availability in Canada. We will immediately update our platform to meet the requirements of ISED's next set of rules as soon as they will be published, hence offering maximum opportunities to people, businesses and WISPs willing to benefit from this technology."

About RED Technologies

RED Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies and services, offering scalable cloud-based CBRS and TVWS spectrum sharing solutions for operators of all sizes and sectors. RED's CBRS solution is deployed in the US in partnership with Amdocs. To complete our unique SAS suite, RED currently contributes to the 6GHz standardization while developing the necessary AFC (Automatic Frequency Controller) to support 6GHz WLAN and 5G.

The reference shareholder of the company is venture capital firm Karista).

