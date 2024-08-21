Redaptive Expands Denver Footprint with Move to New LoDo HQ

The over 25K-square-foot space will provide room to accommodate the sustainability company's impressive growth

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive , renowned for its data and sustainability solutions for industrial and commercial customers, is moving its headquarters from The Circa Building to a much larger, 25K-square-foot space on the eighth floor of McGregor Square in LoDo. The move comes on the heels of significant company growth.

Redaptive's new headquarters is located in McGregor Square, which offers residential, office, and retail space and entertainment options, encompassing a city block.

Located at 1601 19th Street in the heart of LoDo, McGregor Square offers residential, office, and retail space and entertainment options, encompassing a city block. The building is near Coors Field, Union Station, the National Ballpark Museum, and the Denver Millennium Bridge.

Redaptive relocated to Denver from San Francisco in 2019 and established Denver as its corporate headquarters in 2023 with 17 employees. That number has grown more than fivefold in just over a year. This growth is expected to continue, with the new office space able to accommodate another doubling of Redaptive's Denver-based employees.

"We decided to move to Denver because of the city's growing economy, strong sustainability mindset, and access to excellent talent. Those attributes have all contributed to our growth in a big way," Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra said. "As our company expands, we plan to contribute even more to the Denver community as we increase our workforce here."

Ryan Link , Harrison Archer , Rob Link , Kiana Akina , and Amelia St. John of CBRE represented Redaptive in the full-floor sublease from Red Canary, a cybersecurity service company.

"Redaptive expressed clear confidence in Denver by establishing its headquarters here in 2023 and subsequently signing a lease at McGregor Square," said Ryan Link. "Its new location perfectly represents the live-work-play environment attractive to many companies."

In addition to the new headquarters, Redaptive recently announced significant financing — $225 million from ATLAS SP Partners and another $250 million from Deutsche Bank, Rabobank, and Mitsubishi HC Capital America — to support its mission to help companies across the United States, Canada, and Europe reduce building emissions, save money, lower carbon emissions, and meet sustainability goals.

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize costs, lower carbon emissions, and meet sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit redaptive.com .

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services, and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com .

