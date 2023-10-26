Redbubble Expands partnership with Rokt to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Revenue using AI

NEW YORK and AUSTRALIA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its partnership with Redbubble, the global online marketplace where independent artists sell print-on-demand products to their customers worldwide. Through the partnership, currently live across 8 regions including US, AU, NZ, CA, UK, FR, DE & ES, Redbubble will unlock new revenue opportunities during the transaction moment on their ecommerce site.

Rokt's advanced AI technology will help optimise post-purchase offers on the marketplace and create relevant customer experiences for each customer, ultimately driving positive customer engagement, brand loyalty and an additional revenue stream for the brand.

Since launching with Rokt, the Redbubble marketplace has seen significant incremental revenue, generating nearly $500k in revenue to date, across millions of transactions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Redbubble in their mission to unlock new revenue streams and optimise customer experiences," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer of Rokt. "Rokt's advanced e-commerce technology powered by AI, combined with Redbubble's vibrant marketplace, creates a powerful synergy to deliver innovative solutions and further accelerate their growth."

"We are very pleased to join forces with Rokt and deliver a relevant shopping journey," said Rebecca Zarate, Chief Marketing Officer of Redbubble. "By harnessing Rokt's cutting-edge AI technology, we are able to provide our users with highly tailored recommendations and a personalised experience, reinforcing our dedication to offering the best possible experience for artists and their customers."

Rokt's collaboration with Redbubble is just one example of the expanding roster of global ecommerce partners they are working with, such as Lyft, Gopuff, ASOS, Mercari and others. Collectively, these partnerships provide advertisers with a valuable chance to enhance their competitive advantage by targeting and engaging with a fresh set of online shoppers who are actively making purchases.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

About Redbubble

Founded in 2006, the Redbubble Group (RB Group) incorporates Redbubble Limited and its subsidiaries including TP Apparel LLC (TeePublic). RB Group owns and operates the leading global marketplaces hosted at Redbubble (redbubble.com) and TeePublic (teepublic.com), powered by independent artists. Redbubble's community of passionate creatives sell uncommon designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and so on. Through the Redbubble and TeePublic marketplaces, independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it's the ultimate in self expression. A simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

