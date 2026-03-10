Rokt mParticle Makes Match Boost and Composable Audiences Available to All Customers

The leading real-time customer data platform expands access to its highest-impact capabilities, enabling marketing teams to validate performance before expanding their investment

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt mParticle, the leading hybrid customer data platform (CDP) for global enterprises, today announced it is broadening access to Match Boost and Composable Audiences for all customers. Marketing teams can now activate both capabilities in live campaigns, measure results across full performance cycles, and determine the right level of investment based on outcomes in their own environment.

The move directly addresses a challenge Rokt mParticle hears consistently from enterprise marketing teams: as signal loss makes performance harder to sustain and executive teams demand measurable return from every incremental dollar, the standard SaaS model continues to ask customers to expand commitment before they've had the chance to validate impact. Rokt mParticle is changing that sequencing — making high-impact capabilities accessible within everyday workflows, with clear guardrails in place of artificial trial deadlines.

"Adoption should follow evidence, not precede it," said Jillian Burnett, Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market for Rokt mParticle. "If a capability has the potential to drive measurable impact, customers should be able to see that impact clearly — in their own environment, against their own benchmarks — before we ask them to do anything else."

Match Boost: More Reach From First-Party Data

As signal loss continues to reduce how effectively paid platforms recognize known customers, marketers are seeing smaller addressable audiences and diminished return from their first-party data. Match Boost improves match rates to paid destinations — including Meta, Google, Pinterest, Reddit, and Rokt — without requiring teams to redesign their existing setup. By enriching first-party audiences with additional identifiers and attributes from trusted third-party sources at the point of activation, it increases the addressable portion of activated audiences and supports stronger conversion rates and ROAS. Enriched data is used only for activation and does not persist in mParticle or downstream platforms. Many customers are already seeing match rates more than double.

Composable Audiences: Hybrid Audience Strategy at Enterprise Scale

Enterprise data environments are already hybrid — historical depth lives in the data warehouse, while real-time signals capture in-the-moment behavior. Composable Audiences gives marketing and data teams structured control across that environment, enabling them to define audiences directly from warehouse data, while incorporating real-time signals where responsiveness matters. Teams can apply advanced logic, leverage richer datasets, and maintain governance standards without duplicating data or restructuring existing workflows.

Availability

Both capabilities are available now for enterprise customers within Rokt mParticle's existing audience workflows. Match Boost currently supports US-based audiences across Meta, Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Reddit, Pinterest, and Rokt, with additional markets and platforms planned for later this year.

