Reddit Partners with InMarket to Measure the Real-World Impact of Advertising Campaigns with Lift Conversion Index (LCI)

Advertisers on Reddit can now access InMarket's LCI to develop deeper understandings of advertising campaigns in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today announced a preferred partnership with Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT). Utilizing InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI), Reddit advertisers in the U.S. can optimize their campaigns inflight and measure the real-world impact of their advertising efforts, like Visit and Sales lift, to maximize campaign effectiveness.

Empowering brands to measure online and offline outcomes of their campaigns, including Audience, Engagement, Visit and Sales Lift as well as Incremental Visits, InMarket's LCI provides comprehensive, data-driven reports analyzing the holistic impact of Reddit campaigns. Combined with its closed-loop attribution reporting and real-time optimization capabilities, InMarket's LCI is focused on driving marketing effectiveness and return on ad spend for brands.

Following a successful pilot program, InMarket also recognized Reddit and Ryan Brendle, Reddit's Global Head of Marketing Science, as winners of its 2024 Lift Leader Awards, which celebrate the individuals and organizations who leveraged real-time engagement and insights to drive growth and closed-loop marketing effectiveness. Notably, Reddit consistently drives positive outcomes for advertisers, with 96% of advertiser campaigns measured by InMarket experiencing positive incremental lift in foot traffic and 75% of campaigns driving lift above InMarket's foot traffic benchmarks. Its partnership with InMarket empowers Reddit to elevate the learnings and impact of campaigns, further demonstrating the value Reddit can provide to advertisers. Reddit is the first InMarket partner to be recognized as a Lift Leader.

"Our successful pilot program highlights the impact that Reddit ads have for our retail and restaurant advertisers. Now, we're excited to bring InMarket's LCI offering to all advertisers on the platform," said Brendle. "As marketing measurement has become increasingly fragmented, we see the value of meeting our advertisers where they are, in order to bring them the insights that matter to them the most and unlock success."

"Reddit has been a pioneer in digital community building for decades, and we're thrilled to announce this partnership with such a renowned innovative leader," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "Some of the biggest challenges facing advertisers today is the ability to understand the impact of their advertising campaigns from impression to purchase and drive media efficiency and consumer loyalty in real-time, InMarket's LCI does exactly that."

Measurement is having a moment. The global market for marketing attribution software is expected to reach $12.4bn with a 13.5% CAGR through 2030, according to Market Research Future. Relying on traditional measurement approaches, like post-campaign analytics, inform future campaigns but do not maximize success for current inflight campaigns. A CMO Council study revealed inflight optimization and measurement have proven to drive 11x media effectiveness and eliminate up to 94% of media waste, which increases opportunities for driving sales growth and maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS).

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level transactional data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and has been named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years. InMarket was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards and a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket also received an Outstanding Achievement at the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Integrated Ad Campaign, recognized as a Marcom Gold Winner and Global Tech Award Winner in AdTech for its exceptional client work.

